×

AMH is an independent media house free from political ties or outside influence. We have four newspapers: The Zimbabwe Independent, a business weekly published every Friday, The Standard, a weekly published every Sunday, and Southern and NewsDay, our daily newspapers. Each has an online edition.

  • Marketing
  • Digital Marketing Manager: tmutambara@alphamedia.co.zw
  • Tel: (04) 771722/3
  • Online Advertising
  • Digital@alphamedia.co.zw
  • Web Development
  • jmanyenyere@alphamedia.co.zw
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

African leaders dying overseas expose cruel deception of independence
Opinion & Analysis
By Tendai Ruben Mbofana | Sep. 1, 2022
African leaders dying overseas expose cruel deception of independence
After 42 years of majority rule — just how developed and prosperous have we become as self-ruling Africans, at the hands of our erstwhile liberators?
Youths seen as key to 2023 ballot
Local News
By Kenneth Nyangani
Sep. 1, 2022
Film actor Dereck cherishes viewers' comments
Life & Style
By Chiedza Mazhangara
Sep. 1, 2022
Banker demands $21m from land developer
Business
By Shame Makoshori
Sep. 1, 2022
Tourism firms cash in on tax rebates
Business
By Freeman Makopa
Sep. 1, 2022
Shareholders approve ZW$1.5bn dividend
Branding Voice
By Newsday
Sep. 1, 2022
Econet tariffs shoot up
Business
By Kudzai Kuwaza
Sep. 1, 2022

Trending Now

Zimdollar shortage hits market
Zimdollar shortage hits market
Banker demands $21m from land developer
New marriage law promotes adultery: Lawyers

Latest Stories

Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe
By Bbc 2h ago
Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe
Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
By Reuters 7h ago
Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push
By Reuters 7h ago
Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push
Sadc must intervene on Zim crisis: SA
By Silence Mugadzaweta Sep. 1, 2022
Sadc must intervene on Zim crisis: SA

Local News

Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe

 Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe
By Bbc 2h ago
Sadc must intervene on Zim crisis: SA
Sadc must intervene on Zim crisis: SA
By Silence Mugadzaweta Sep. 1, 2022
Mayhem as schools reject Zimdollar fees
By Miriam Mangwaya Sep. 1, 2022
Punish parents who don't vaccinate children: Mliswa
By Sharon Buwerimwe Sep. 1, 2022
Workers go virtual to protest
By Sharon Buwerimwe Sep. 1, 2022
Workers go virtual to protest
Workers go virtual to protest
By Sharon Buwerimwe Sep. 1, 2022
Zim newspapers struggling: Mutsvangwa
Zim newspapers struggling: Mutsvangwa
By Silas Nkala Sep. 1, 2022
New marriage law promotes adultery: Lawyers
By Methembe Sibanda and Vanessa Gonye Sep. 1, 2022
Zimdollar shortage hits market
By Miriam Mangwaya Sep. 1, 2022

Health

Exchange rate crisis hits medical aid societies
Exchange rate crisis hits medical aid societies
By Vanessa Gonye Sep. 1, 2022
SA should stop harassing foreigners
SA should stop harassing foreigners
By Johannes Marisa Sep. 1, 2022
Feature: A case for children with heart diseases
Feature: A case for children with heart diseases
By Harriet Chikandiwa Aug. 30, 2022

Life & Style

Zim films to screen at Zambian fest
By Winstone Antonio and Chiedza Mazhangara Sep. 1, 2022
Zim films to screen at Zambian fest
Film actor Dereck cherishes viewers' comments
By Chiedza Mazhangara Sep. 1, 2022
Film actor Dereck cherishes viewers' comments
Daily life struggles reflected in Burning Figure
By Agatha Chuma Sep. 1, 2022
Daily life struggles reflected in Burning Figure
Njeke zeros in on the plight of widows in new book
By Chiedza Mazhangara Aug. 31, 2022
Njeke zeros in on the plight of widows in new book
.

Videos

Tsitsi Dangarembga, charged with inciting public violence, 28 hearings in two years

By The NewsDay Sep. 1, 2022
Tsitsi Dangarembga, charged with inciting public violence, 28 hearings in two years
E .D Mnangagwa attends church service at Johane Masowe.
E .D Mnangagwa attends church service at Johane Masowe.
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
ZANU-PF Moves to Block Chamisa From 2023 Polls
ZANU-PF Moves to Block Chamisa From 2023 Polls
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022

Branding Voice

Shareholders approve ZW$1.5bn dividend
Shareholders approve ZW$1.5bn dividend

Agriculture

Maize side marketing threatens food security: Millers
Tafadzwa Musarara said third parties importing maize were now disrupting the contract farming arrangement financed by government.
By Methembe Sibanda Sep. 1, 2022
Maize side marketing threatens food security: Millers
New calls for fresh land reform emerge
New calls for fresh land reform emerge
By Sharon Buwerimwe Sep. 1, 2022
Land tenure insecurity stalling production: EU
Land tenure insecurity stalling production: EU
By Miriam Mangwaya Sep. 1, 2022
Zim deploys IMF windfall to horticulture
Zim deploys IMF windfall to horticulture
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 1, 2022
Tribunal to settle sugar milling dispute
Tribunal to settle sugar milling dispute
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 31, 2022
Cotton seed sales fall
Cotton seed sales fall
By The NewsDay Aug. 30, 2022
Africa adopts strategy for better synergy between sectors
By The NewsDay Aug. 30, 2022
Apiculture under threat from deforestation
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
Cottco pumps US$9,9m into paying cotton farmers
By The NewsDay Aug. 26, 2022

Editorial Comment

Zimbos in SA must come back and vote
Zimbos in SA must come back and vote
By The NewsDay Aug. 30, 2022
Mohadi, Mutsvangwa statements undermine democracy claims
Mohadi, Mutsvangwa statements undermine democracy claims
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
Financial inclusion needs other support mechanisms
By The NewsDay Aug. 27, 2022
What a monstrosity!
By The NewsDay Aug. 26, 2022
Lies have short legs, Cde Ziyambi
By The NewsDay Aug. 25, 2022
ZEP holders need to be more serious
By The NewsDay Aug. 24, 2022
Zanu PF fomenting lawlessness in urban areas
By The NewsDay Aug. 23, 2022

Technology

Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
By Reuters 7h ago
Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44bn takeover deal
By The NewsDay Jul. 13, 2022
Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44bn takeover deal
UK gives go-ahead to U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks&#8217; founder Julian Assange
By The NewsDay Jun. 17, 2022
UK gives go-ahead to U.S. extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange
Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years
By The NewsDay Jun. 15, 2022
Microsoft retires Internet Explorer after 27 years

Business

Tourism firms cash in on tax rebates

 Tourism firms cash in on tax rebates
Ndhlovu said investments into the sector increased from last year due to measures implemented by government towards the recovery of the sector.
By Freeman Makopa Sep. 1, 2022
Banker demands $21m from land developer
By Shame Makoshori Sep. 1, 2022
Econet tariffs shoot up
By Kudzai Kuwaza Sep. 1, 2022
Ecobank profit tumbles
Ecobank profit tumbles
By Tatira Zwinoira Aug. 31, 2022
DPC pays out $139 million
DPC pays out $139 million
By Mthandazo Nyoni Aug. 31, 2022
Stampede for Zim oilfields... US$17m raised ahead of landmark drill
Stampede for Zim oilfields... US$17m raised ahead of landmark drill
By Tatira Zwinoira Aug. 31, 2022
Monetary measures spur exchange rate stability: RBZ
Monetary measures spur exchange rate stability: RBZ
By Freeman Makopa Aug. 30, 2022
Technology reduces cost-income ratios
Technology reduces cost-income ratios
By Mthandazo Nyoni Aug. 30, 2022
Rampaging inflation hits Old Mutual . . . giant slips to $9 billion loss after tax
Rampaging inflation hits Old Mutual . . . giant slips to $9 billion loss after tax
By Shame Makoshori Aug. 30, 2022
Property indaba to unlock opportunities
Property indaba to unlock opportunities
By The NewsDay Aug. 30, 2022
.

Sport

Students not reading into Caps troubles
Students not reading into Caps troubles
By Tawanda Tafirenyika Sep. 1, 2022
DeMbare star fits Belgian bill
DeMbare star fits Belgian bill
By Henry Mhara Sep. 1, 2022
Fifa bans top Zim referee
By Daniel Nhakaniso Sep. 1, 2022
Mapeza wary of Diamond invasion
By Terry Madyauta Sep. 1, 2022
Bosso seek the elusive away win
By Fortune Mbele Sep. 1, 2022
.

OPINION

New Marriages Act: What you need to know
New Marriages Act: What you need to know
By Fadzayi Mahere Sep. 1, 2022
African leaders dying overseas expose cruel deception of independence
African leaders dying overseas expose cruel deception of independence
By Tendai Ruben Mbofana Sep. 1, 2022
We all have a role in fighting cancer
We all have a role in fighting cancer
By Michelle Madzudzo Sep. 1, 2022
Little hope for Zim, Africa
Little hope for Zim, Africa
By Tonderayi Matonho Sep. 1, 2022

cartoon

Picture Power

Environment

Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task

So, if you subtract US$152 million from US$2,7 billion, it does not give you US$1,7 billion but about US$2,6 billion,” Biti queried during Wednesday’s question.
By Admin Aug. 29, 2022
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task

Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations

In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.

By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022
We’re unstoppable: CCC
By The NewsDay Aug. 16, 2022
Umzingwane, Matobo main road ‘forgotten’
By The NewsDay Jul. 29, 2022
‘Villagers, headmen stifling development’
By The NewsDay Jul. 22, 2022
Confirmed! Dineo Langa is exiting ‘The Estate’
By The NewsDay Jul. 22, 2022

NRZ employees, ex-workers gang up against MD

“While it is true that the NRZ image and reputation is being tarnished, she is responsible for destroying the organisation’s image because of her failure to manage the entity. Her poor management is the sole reason for that,” the workers said in a statement.

By The NewsDay Jul. 16, 2022

Ginimbi making waves from the grave

“I was and still a fan of Ginimbi and seeing his achievements, I got inspired a lot. I decided to drop this track which talks about him being still rich even after his death as a reminder that our mbinga (rich guy) Ginimbi was humble,” he said.

By The NewsDay Jun. 27, 2022

International

Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push

Modi commissions India's first home-built aircraft carrier in defence push
After 17 years of construction and tests, Modi commissioned the INS Vikrant - the navy's second operational aircraft carrier and the largest warship ever built in India
By Reuters 7h ago
Commentary: China is losing ground in Sri Lanka
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
Commentary: China is losing ground in Sri Lanka
Angola election: Ruling party lead narrows
By The NewsDay Aug. 25, 2022
Angola election: Ruling party lead narrows
Fighting erupts along border of Ethiopia&#8217;s northern Tigray region
By The NewsDay Aug. 24, 2022
Fighting erupts along border of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region
New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak
By The NewsDay Aug. 23, 2022
New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak
Sense of universal responsibility is biggest contribution of Tibetan culture to world: Hollywood star Richard Gere
Sense of universal responsibility is biggest contribution of Tibetan culture to world: Hollywood star Richard Gere
By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

OTHER SITES

©2022. Newsday Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.