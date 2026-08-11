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NewsDay

AMH is an independent media house free from political ties or outside influence. We have four newspapers: The Zimbabwe Independent, a business weekly published every Friday, The Standard, a weekly published every Sunday, and Southern and NewsDay, our daily newspapers. Each has an online edition.

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
NewsDay
NewsDay

Protecting Zimbabwe’s children online will take more than a policy
Opinion & Analysis
By Simbarashe Crispen Kanyimo | 15h ago
Protecting Zimbabwe’s children online will take more than a policy
By the time adults became involved, the online behaviour had already spilled into school discipline, family anxiety and questions about who was responsible.
Premium
Kariba disaster: Harrowing tales emerge
Local News
By Obert Siamilandu
4h ago
Debt or equity? ZEEX lets SMEs choose how they want to raise capital
Business
By Staff Reporter
15h ago
Kariba ferry death toll rises to 44
Local News
By Obert Siamilandu
10h ago
24 more bodies recovered in Kariba ferry disaster
Local News
By Obert Siamilandu
10h ago
Rescue teams dispatched to Long Island as search for Kariba ferry disaster survivors continues
Local News
By Obert Siamilandu
13h ago
My sister is missing Kariba MP
Local News
By Nhau Mangirazi
13h ago
Zimbabwe scraps maths requirement for minority language teacher trainees
Local News
By Valentine Maya
7h ago
Brain health: Why strength, movement and prevention matter
Brain health: Why strength, movement and prevention matter
Opinion & Analysis
By Rutendo Kureya
Aug. 11, 2026

Trending Now

Zimbabwe scraps maths requirement for minority language teacher trainees
Zimbabwe scraps maths requirement for minority language teacher trainees
Six killed in separate road crashes on major Zimbabwe highways
Six killed in separate road crashes on major Zimbabwe highways
Kariba disaster: Harrowing tales emerge
Zimbabwe scraps maths requirement for minority language teacher trainees
Raunchy dancer Bev ties the knot

Latest Stories

Kariba disaster: Harrowing tales emerge
By Obert Siamilandu 4h ago
Premium
Kariba disaster: Harrowing tales emerge
Scottland pin CAF Champions League hopes on National Sports Stadium
By Henry Mhara 5h ago
Scottland pin CAF Champions League hopes on National Sports Stadium
Stanbic signs environment-friendly, job-creating agreement with Ele-Collection 
By Staff Reporter 5h ago
Stanbic signs environment-friendly, job-creating agreement with Ele-Collection 
Six killed in separate road crashes on major Zimbabwe highways
By Staff Reporter 6h ago
Six killed in separate road crashes on major Zimbabwe highways

Local News

Premium

Kariba disaster: Harrowing tales emerge

 Kariba disaster: Harrowing tales emerge
By Obert Siamilandu 4h ago
Stanbic signs environment-friendly, job-creating agreement with Ele-Collection 
Stanbic signs environment-friendly, job-creating agreement with Ele-Collection 
By Staff Reporter 5h ago
Six killed in separate road crashes on major Zimbabwe highways
By Staff Reporter 6h ago
Zimbabwe scraps maths requirement for minority language teacher trainees
By Valentine Maya 7h ago
Lake Kariba disaster exposes mortuary incapacity
By Nhau Mangirazi 8h ago
Lake Kariba disaster exposes mortuary incapacity
Lake Kariba disaster exposes mortuary incapacity
By Nhau Mangirazi 8h ago
Tafirenyika, Jessub drug case bail ruling moved to today
Tafirenyika, Jessub drug case bail ruling moved to today
By Desmond Chingarande 8h ago
Kariba ferry death toll rises to 44
By Obert Siamilandu 10h ago
Kuminda connects Zimbabwean farmers to lucrative European Union horticultural export markets today
By Tendai Sauta 10h ago

Health

No cause for alarm over rising flu cases — Health Ministry
No cause for alarm over rising flu cases — Health Ministry
By Donald Nyandoro Aug. 11, 2026
Legal expert slams new emergency law as unworkable
Legal expert slams new emergency law as unworkable
By Donald Nyandoro Aug. 6, 2026
Push to ring-fence sugar tax revenue for healthcare 
Push to ring-fence sugar tax revenue for healthcare 
By Tatenda Kunaka Jun. 2, 2026
Nurses announce three-day protest 
Nurses announce three-day protest 
By Donald Nyandoro Apr. 20, 2026
Shamva records sharp decline in youth HIV prevalence
Shamva records sharp decline in youth HIV prevalence
By Vanessa Gonye Apr. 15, 2026

Life & Style

Maves Arts Music Camp targets skills, wellbeing and careers
By Tendai Sauta Aug. 11, 2026
Maves Arts Music Camp targets skills, wellbeing and careers
Byo’s talent factory opens doors for young creatives
By Langelihle Nyathi Aug. 8, 2026
Byo’s talent factory opens doors for young creatives
Four days, six events: Your Heroes' weekend survival guide
By Valentine Maya Aug. 7, 2026
Four days, six events: Your Heroes' weekend survival guide
Magitare Africa, PMIZ rewrite creative playbook
By Valentine Maya Aug. 7, 2026
Magitare Africa, PMIZ rewrite creative playbook

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Videos

Political violence worry Human Rights Commission

By The NewsDay Apr. 8, 2026
Political violence worry Human Rights Commission
ED Bill nonsensical says Madhuku as he pushes back against ZRP
ED Bill nonsensical says Madhuku as he pushes back against ZRP
By The NewsDay Mar. 3, 2026
Inside the Madhuku assault by police
Inside the Madhuku assault by police
By The NewsDay Mar. 2, 2026
Fire ravages Mbare’s Magaba SME hub
Fire ravages Mbare’s Magaba SME hub
By The NewsDay Feb. 13, 2026
Mnangagwa’s broken promise
Mnangagwa’s broken promise
By The NewsDay Feb. 11, 2026
Mbare residents angry over council lies
Mbare residents angry over council lies
By The NewsDay Feb. 2, 2026
Zimbabwe VS Scotland U19 opener
Zimbabwe VS Scotland U19 opener
By The NewsDay Jan. 15, 2026

Branding Voice

Property CEOs Dialogue to focus on Zimbabwe's construction boom
Property CEOs Dialogue to focus on Zimbabwe's construction boom
Sponsored Content
Government Infrastructure Projects, Sports Facilities Take Centre Stage at Zimbabwe Property Excellence Awards
Sponsored Content
Econet launches XtraData Bundles, doubling data value for its customers
Sponsored Content
First Mutual health winter challenge
Sponsored Content

Agriculture

Parliament applauds ARDA's production models for driving wheat success
Tasikani said the committee would recommend increased Government support for ARDA to enable the authority to extend similar assistance to more farmers across the country.
By Staff Reporter Aug. 3, 2026
Parliament applauds ARDA's production models for driving wheat success
Zim targets major irrigation expansion
Zim targets major irrigation expansion
By Allen Mangava Aug. 1, 2026
Cotton contractors table new production model
Cotton contractors table new production model
By Staff Reporter Jul. 27, 2026
ARDA delivers 120,000MT as Zimbabwe steps up El Niño preparedness
ARDA delivers 120,000MT as Zimbabwe steps up El Niño preparedness
By Staff Reporter Jul. 20, 2026
Farmers urged to store seed properly to ensure better produce
Farmers urged to store seed properly to ensure better produce
By Obert Siamilandu Jun. 23, 2026
Ambassador backs rabbit export drive as Zimbabwe eyes African markets 
Ambassador backs rabbit export drive as Zimbabwe eyes African markets 
By Staff Reporter Jun. 10, 2026
Agric, innovation and empowerment shine at WIFE festival
By Tendai Sauta Jun. 6, 2026
Government extends winter wheat planting deadline
By Donald Nyandoro Jun. 3, 2026
New grain levies proposed as Zim battles climate and food security risks
By Agriculture Reporter May. 27, 2026

Editorial Comment

Zimbabwe must build a 400m powerhouse
Zimbabwe must build a 400m powerhouse
By Newsday 15h ago
Defence Forces must remain guardians of the nation
Defence Forces must remain guardians of the nation
By Newsday Aug. 11, 2026
Heroes Day must not become an empty ritual
By Newsday Aug. 10, 2026
Harare cannot charge residents for thin air
By Newsday Aug. 8, 2026
The next food crisis is already knocking
By Newsday Aug. 7, 2026
Govt must match ZC's World Cup ambition
By Newsday Aug. 6, 2026
Make London fly — or heads must roll
By Newsday Aug. 5, 2026

Technology

Hands-on Review: Why the US$160 Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is the smartest budget smartphone you can buy
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 24, 2026
Hands-on Review: Why the US$160 Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is the smartest budget smartphone you can buy
Tesla crushes expectations with blockbuster Q2, deliveries surge 25% as soaring fuel prices spur EV shift
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 10, 2026
Tesla crushes expectations with blockbuster Q2, deliveries surge 25% as soaring fuel prices spur EV shift
Smartphones: Water resistance does not mean waterproof
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 10, 2026
Smartphones: Water resistance does not mean waterproof
Safety vs fuel economy: Why  kei cars are flooding Zimbabwe’s streets
By Tendai Munhundarima Jul. 10, 2026
Safety vs fuel economy: Why  kei cars are flooding Zimbabwe’s streets

Business

Debt or equity? ZEEX lets SMEs choose how they want to raise capital

 Debt or equity? ZEEX lets SMEs choose how they want to raise capital
But the emergence of the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX) introduces another question that may be more important: what type of capital is right for my business?
By Staff Reporter 15h ago
Why SMEs that move early on ZEEX could benefit most
By Business Reporter Aug. 11, 2026
France, UK to Chair Body Overhauling Zimbabwe’s $23 Billion Debt
By GODFREY MARAWANYIKA Aug. 7, 2026
Econet wins top Service Sector award at Mine Entra 2026
Econet wins top Service Sector award at Mine Entra 2026
By Staff Reporter Aug. 6, 2026
Not ready for the stock market? ZEEX’s Private Markets could be your first step
Not ready for the stock market? ZEEX’s Private Markets could be your first step
By Business Reporter Aug. 6, 2026
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
By Blessed Ndlovu and CONCILIA MUPEZENI Aug. 5, 2026
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
Zida approves US$1.59bn in Q2 investments as mining leads
By Blessed Ndlovu and CONCILIA MUPEZENI Aug. 5, 2026
Emirates-SAA codeshare boosts Zimbabwe connectivity
Emirates-SAA codeshare boosts Zimbabwe connectivity
By Business Reporter Aug. 5, 2026
Paid the hard way: How ZEEX could end the 90-day wait choking Zim's SMEs
Paid the hard way: How ZEEX could end the 90-day wait choking Zim's SMEs
By Business Reporter Aug. 5, 2026
Mutapa Gold, ZDF hand over new classroom block to Rushinga school
Mutapa Gold, ZDF hand over new classroom block to Rushinga school
By Staff Reporter Aug. 4, 2026
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Sport

Scottland pin CAF Champions League hopes on National Sports Stadium
Scottland pin CAF Champions League hopes on National Sports Stadium
By Henry Mhara 5h ago
Arrows move could be Fabisch’s stepping stone to Africa’s big clubs
Arrows move could be Fabisch’s stepping stone to Africa’s big clubs
By Henry Mhara 10h ago
.

Opinion

Rethinking Zim’s immigration policy: Aligning investor visas with economic transformation
Rethinking Zim’s immigration policy: Aligning investor visas with economic transformation
By John Laisani 15h ago
Protecting Zimbabwe’s children online will take more than a policy
Protecting Zimbabwe’s children online will take more than a policy
By Simbarashe Crispen Kanyimo 15h ago
How Zimbabwe can build cities without losing the breadbasket: Lessons from China
How Zimbabwe can build cities without losing the breadbasket: Lessons from China
By Debra Manyasi Aug. 11, 2026
Brain health: Why strength, movement and prevention matter
Brain health: Why strength, movement and prevention matter
By Rutendo Kureya Aug. 11, 2026

cartoon

Letters

Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
By AMH Voices Apr. 2, 2026
Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
Helping hand changes everything
By AMH Voices Jan. 12, 2026
Helping hand changes everything
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
By AMH Voices Sep. 19, 2025
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers
By AMH Voices Jul. 7, 2025
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers

Picture Power

Environment

Political tensions at grasslands plots lead to violent attacks and forced eviction

A neighboring plot owner, speaking under condition of anonymity, disclosed the aftermath of Ocean's appearance at the rally. 
By Staff Reporter Sep. 17, 2025
Political tensions at grasslands plots lead to violent attacks and forced eviction

VFEX stability masks underlying value

The ZSE has continued on as it left off in 2024 — slowly declining. This will continue while there is little to no ZiG liquidity. 
By Imara Asset Management Jan. 31, 2025
NewsDay cartoon 28 November, 2023 edition
By The Watcher Nov. 28, 2023
Govt urges unity among lithium miners
By Mthandazo Nyoni Jun. 1, 2023
Over 130 civilians killed by DR Congo rebels - UN
By BBC News Dec. 8, 2022
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task
By admin Aug. 29, 2022

Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations

In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.

By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022

International

Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum

Zanu PF likely to ambush Zim towards referendum
Participants expressed frustration over lack of accessible simplified information about the Bill, noting that many Zimbabweans remain unaware of its content and implications.
By AMH Voices Apr. 2, 2026
Helping hand changes everything
By AMH Voices Jan. 12, 2026
Helping hand changes everything
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
By AMH Voices Sep. 19, 2025
Mangwende chieftainship: The facts
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers
By AMH Voices Jul. 7, 2025
Parking at construction sites: A costly mistake for Harare drivers

The Standard

Kariba ferry death toll rises to 44.

By Obert Siamilandu 10h ago
Kariba ferry death toll rises to 44.

24 more bodies recovered in Kariba ferry disaster - Govt

“We have just received a call that another 24 people have just been retrived which means so far we have 37 confirmed dead,” she told a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
By Obert Siamilandu 10h ago
Inaugural furniture conference on the cards
By Staff Reporter Aug. 11, 2026
Sangoma ventures into transport business
By Style Reporter Aug. 11, 2026
FOVLS steps up liberation heritage drive, targets hundreds of graves
By Staff Reporter Aug. 10, 2026
Mandizha Plaza marks first anniversary with community development drive
By Style Reporter Aug. 9, 2026

Southern Eye

River Valley salutes heroes

By Staff Reporter Aug. 11, 2026
River Valley salutes heroes

Zindele Police Base to reduce travel distance for Collen Bawn residents

Officer in charge of ZRP Collen Bawn, Inspector Thabolwethu Sibanda, said the the new police base will improve police response times and accessibility for the community.
By Patricia Sibanda Aug. 10, 2026
Region’s gold hubs a heaven for fugitives
By DAIMON PHIRI Aug. 9, 2026
Military land row forces cattle onto highway
By Staff Reporter Aug. 9, 2026
City schools face 2027 SA returnee crisis
By Silas Nkala Aug. 9, 2026
Water woes: Temporary relief for Byo residents
By Silas Nkala Aug. 9, 2026

The Zimbabwe Independent

The economics of  solidarity: Why  social stability is  Africa’s greatest investment risk

The economics of  solidarity: Why  social stability is  Africa’s greatest investment risk
Capital is mobile, and businesses can expand into Nairobi, Kigali, or Accra just as easily as Johannesburg. 
By BELINDA CHIROODZA Jul. 24, 2026
Ways European Football is Reshaping Urban Africa
By Theindependent Jul. 3, 2026
Ways European Football is Reshaping Urban Africa
Bosso bombshell: Suspended CEO drama takes shock turn with police report
By The Zimbabwe Independent Jul. 2, 2026
Bosso bombshell: Suspended CEO drama takes shock turn with police report
Zimbabwe commissions specialised honey testing laboratory to boost export competitiveness
By Staff Reporter Jul. 2, 2026
Zimbabwe commissions specialised honey testing laboratory to boost export competitiveness
Global stage beckons for junior water polo teams
By Munyaradzi Madzokere Jun. 26, 2026
Global stage beckons for junior water polo teams
Who’s really running the show at 2026 World Cup?
Who’s really running the show at 2026 World Cup?
By Naison Bangure Jun. 26, 2026
The slave traders
The slave traders
By Gwynne Dyer Jun. 26, 2026
Jetour T2 vs Tank 300 vs Land Cruiser FJ
Jetour T2 vs Tank 300 vs Land Cruiser FJ
By Andrew Muzamhindo Jun. 26, 2026

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