NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

Top lawyer Mpofu in Zacc crosshairs
Local News
By Desmond Chingarande | 18h ago
Top lawyer Mpofu in Zacc crosshairs
Mpofu was then appointed to head an independent tribunal to look into the matter.
Toxic environment driving away prospective female politicians
Local News
By Moses Mugugunyeki
19h ago
Govt mulls bond for diasporans
Local News
By Tafadzwa Kachiko
19h ago
Biti questions Zim external debt figure
Local News
By Tapfumanei Muchabaiwa and Harriet Chikandiwa
19h ago
Zim industry pushes for more locally-generated power
Business
By Tatira Zwinoira
19h ago
Crippling power outages intensify
Business
By Freeman Makopa
19h ago
Zim creatives must tell own authentic stories: Gopal
Life & Style
By Silence Mugadzaweta
19h ago
Chirinda leads Chiefs to win
Sport
By Fortune Mbele
19h ago
It’s all over!
It’s all over!
Sport
By Tawanda Tafirenyika
21h ago

Top lawyer Mpofu in Zacc crosshairs
Local News

Top lawyer Mpofu in Zacc crosshairs

 Top lawyer Mpofu in Zacc crosshairs
By Desmond Chingarande 18h ago
Lawyers flag prosecutors as the most corrupt
Lawyers flag prosecutors as the most corrupt
By Priviledge Gumbodete 18h ago
Toxic environment driving away prospective female politicians
By Moses Mugugunyeki 19h ago
Feature: Model shift: Climate change forces Zim to finally take up irrigation
By DTE 19h ago
Mutinhiri in bitter farm dispute
By Tapfumanei Muchabaiwa 19h ago
Mutinhiri in bitter farm dispute
Mutinhiri in bitter farm dispute
By Tapfumanei Muchabaiwa 19h ago
Vet ropes in traditional leaders over dipping
Vet ropes in traditional leaders over dipping
By Nhau Mangirazi 19h ago
Biti questions Zim external debt figure
By Tapfumanei Muchabaiwa and Harriet Chikandiwa 19h ago
Lack of funding cripples ZimParks compensation efforts
By Vanessa Gonye 19h ago

Health

MCAZ warns on STC30 drug
MCAZ warns on STC30 drug
By Harriet Chikandiwa Sep. 19, 2022
Hospitals face acute staff shortage
Hospitals face acute staff shortage
By Silisiwe Mabaleka Sep. 19, 2022
Opinion: Corruption a threat to viability of health systems
Opinion: Corruption a threat to viability of health systems
By Johannes Marisa Sep. 15, 2022
COVID-19 survivors recount their ordeal
COVID-19 survivors recount their ordeal
By Vanessa Gonye Sep. 14, 2022
Mental health must be a priority at our workplaces
Mental health must be a priority at our workplaces
By Emmanuel Zvada Sep. 13, 2022

Life & Style

Zim creatives must tell own authentic stories: Gopal
By Silence Mugadzaweta 19h ago
Zim creatives must tell own authentic stories: Gopal
Sungura Blast flops as high charges deliver reality check
By Winstone Antonio 19h ago
Sungura Blast flops as high charges deliver reality check
‘Modelling is not all about glitz and glamour’
By Chiedza Mazhangara and hstv radio Sep. 24, 2022
'Modelling is not all about glitz and glamour'
Carnival organisers refuse to refund Mzansi Djs
By Winstone Antonio Sep. 23, 2022
Carnival organisers refuse to refund Mzansi Djs
Videos

Information key to climate change mitigation: FAO

By The NewsDay Sep. 9, 2022
Information key to climate change mitigation: FAO
'Apocalyptic' fire destroys Glen View Area 8 home industry complex again
'Apocalyptic' fire destroys Glen View Area 8 home industry complex again
By The NewsDay Sep. 8, 2022
Tsitsi Dangarembga, charged with inciting public violence, 28 hearings in two years
Tsitsi Dangarembga, charged with inciting public violence, 28 hearings in two years
By The NewsDay Sep. 1, 2022
E .D Mnangagwa attends church service at Johane Masowe.
E .D Mnangagwa attends church service at Johane Masowe.
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022
ZANU-PF Moves to Block Chamisa From 2023 Polls
ZANU-PF Moves to Block Chamisa From 2023 Polls
By The NewsDay Aug. 29, 2022

Branding Voice

Zimbabweans living in SA can now buy airtime for family, friends at home courtesy of Econet
Zimbabweans living in SA can now buy airtime for family, friends at home courtesy of Econet
EcoCash, OK Zimbabwe seal partnership
Econet Life launches micro-pension fund product
Shareholders approve ZW$1.5bn dividend

Agriculture

Increased poaching in Kariba threatens fish farming
LKFRI is managed under the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).
By Tatira Zwinoira 19h ago
Increased poaching in Kariba threatens fish farming
TelOne picks EOS Data for agric platform
TelOne picks EOS Data for agric platform
By NewZwire Sep. 22, 2022
TRB urges tobacco farmers to choose recommended varieties
TRB urges tobacco farmers to choose recommended varieties
By Harriet Chikandiwa Sep. 21, 2022
Ama revives cattle auction system
Ama revives cattle auction system
By Freeman Makopa Sep. 20, 2022
Govt to distribute grain as hunger stalks millions
Govt to distribute grain as hunger stalks millions
By Freeman Makopa Sep. 19, 2022
Call for farmers to clean tobacco barns
Call for farmers to clean tobacco barns
By Harriet Chikandiwa Sep. 16, 2022
Zim hit by grain shortage
By Tatira Zwinoira Sep. 15, 2022
15% Africa’s GDP lost to climate change
By Business Reporter Sep. 14, 2022
IDC targets 300 000t limestone output
By Freeman Makopa Sep. 14, 2022

Editorial Comment

More action needed to stem child marriages
More action needed to stem child marriages
By Newsday 22h ago
TNF must help resolve Zim’s multi-faceted crises
TNF must help resolve Zim's multi-faceted crises
By Editorial Sep. 24, 2022
Numbers of women dying while giving birth scandalous
By Newsday Sep. 22, 2022
Dump this 99-year lease nonsense
By Newsday Sep. 21, 2022
Has Zim sunk this low?
By Newsday Sep. 20, 2022
Zanu PF stretching the truth on prices
By Newsday Sep. 19, 2022
Politicians must walk their peace talk
By Editorial Sep. 17, 2022

Technology

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
By Reuters 6h ago
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Tesla recalls nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles to update window reversing software
By Reuters Sep. 23, 2022
Tesla recalls nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles to update window reversing software
New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips
By Reuters Sep. 19, 2022
New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips
Govt bemoans lack of skilled ICT staff
By Miriam Mangwaya Sep. 14, 2022
Govt bemoans lack of skilled ICT staff

Business

Mining ministry fails to submit reports: AG

 Mining ministry fails to submit reports: AG
The ministry is tasked with creating a US$12 billion industry, driven by increased mineral exports, by the end of 2023.
By Tatira Zwinoira 19h ago
Zim industry pushes for more locally-generated power
By Tatira Zwinoira 19h ago
Crippling power outages intensify
By Freeman Makopa 19h ago
African Sun completes purchase of Dawn Properties
African Sun completes purchase of Dawn Properties
By Tatira Zwinoira 19h ago
ZB awards innovative staff
ZB awards innovative staff
By Business Reporter Sep. 23, 2022
Wheat farmers squeal over high bank rates
Wheat farmers squeal over high bank rates
By Lorraine Muromo Sep. 23, 2022
Vandalism disrupts TelOne network
Vandalism disrupts TelOne network
By Kudzai Kuwaza Sep. 23, 2022
Pioneering Zim lithium executive steps down
Pioneering Zim lithium executive steps down
By Mthandazo Nyoni Sep. 22, 2022
State oil firm defaults on £10m loan
State oil firm defaults on £10m loan
By Harriet Chikandiwa Sep. 21, 2022
Zim recovery hinges on viable policies: IMF
Zim recovery hinges on viable policies: IMF
By Kudzai Kuwaza Sep. 21, 2022
Sport

Chirinda leads Chiefs to win
Chirinda leads Chiefs to win
By Fortune Mbele 19h ago
It’s all over!
It's all over!
By Tawanda Tafirenyika 21h ago
Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
By Supersport Sep. 25, 2022
Nakamba to introduce U-16 girls’ soccer tournament
By Lavender Chabata Sep. 24, 2022
FC Platinum enter last stretch
By Terry Madyauta and Munyaradzi Madzokere Sep. 24, 2022
OPINION

What sort of leaders do Zimbabweans need?
What sort of leaders do Zimbabweans need?
By Tendai Mbofana 19h ago
Colonialism was not an event, but a long-term project of global control
Colonialism was not an event, but a long-term project of global control
By Tapiwa Gomo 19h ago
Why developing countries pin their hopes on climate finance?
Why developing countries pin their hopes on climate finance?
By Peter Makwanya 19h ago
Polarisation, intolerance remain a threat democracy, peace
Polarisation, intolerance remain a threat democracy, peace
By Newsday Sep. 23, 2022

Environment

Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task

So, if you subtract US$152 million from US$2,7 billion, it does not give you US$1,7 billion but about US$2,6 billion,” Biti queried during Wednesday’s question.
By admin Aug. 29, 2022
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task

Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations

In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.

By The NewsDay Aug. 17, 2022
We’re unstoppable: CCC
By The NewsDay Aug. 16, 2022
Umzingwane, Matobo main road ‘forgotten’
By The NewsDay Jul. 29, 2022
‘Villagers, headmen stifling development’
By The NewsDay Jul. 22, 2022
Confirmed! Dineo Langa is exiting ‘The Estate’
By The NewsDay Jul. 22, 2022

NRZ employees, ex-workers gang up against MD

“While it is true that the NRZ image and reputation is being tarnished, she is responsible for destroying the organisation’s image because of her failure to manage the entity. Her poor management is the sole reason for that,” the workers said in a statement.

By The NewsDay Jul. 16, 2022

Ginimbi making waves from the grave

“I was and still a fan of Ginimbi and seeing his achievements, I got inspired a lot. I decided to drop this track which talks about him being still rich even after his death as a reminder that our mbinga (rich guy) Ginimbi was humble,” he said.

By The NewsDay Jun. 27, 2022

International

South African rand weakens in early trade; stocks slide

South African rand weakens in early trade; stocks slide
South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, as the safe-haven U.S. dollar continued to soar against a basket of major peers.
By Reuters 4h ago
Berlusconi bounces back with return to Italy's parliament
By Reuters 5h ago
Berlusconi bounces back with return to Italy's parliament
Deadly gun attack at Russian school
By BBC News 5h ago
Deadly gun attack at Russian school
South-East Asian Nations Show Red Card to China Through Economic Means
By ANI News Sep. 25, 2022
South-East Asian Nations Show Red Card to China Through Economic Means
Pfizer's chief executive tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in two months
By Sky News Sep. 25, 2022
Pfizer's chief executive tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in two months
Church of England bars Desmond Tutu's daughter from leading funeral
Church of England bars Desmond Tutu's daughter from leading funeral
By BBC News Sep. 23, 2022

The Standard

Editorial Comment: Chiri audits must trigger action

Chiri has been consistent in exposing the rot in government departments, but nothing is ever done to address the issues that she always raises.
By The Standard Sep. 25, 2022
Editorial Comment: Chiri audits must trigger action

Sparks fly over judges ‘capture’

In his judgement, Patel gave Mupasiri an ultimatum to apologise saying his language brought the judiciary into disrepute.
By Desmond Chingarande Sep. 25, 2022
News in depth: Globetrotting Mnangagwa walking in Mugabe’s footsteps
By Nqobani Ndlovu and Priviledge Gumbodete Sep. 25, 2022
Fusion 5 Mangwiro to drop debut album
By Bridget Wadzanai Mavhimira Sep. 25, 2022
Govt payments shambles exposed
By Taurai Mangudhla and Harriet Chikandiwa Sep. 25, 2022
Film extravaganza wraps up in style
By Khumbulani Muleya Sep. 25, 2022

Southern Eye

Baboons wreak havoc in Pumula

“They have no fear for women,” one affected resident, Faith Ngwenya told Southern Eye.
By ZANELE NDLOVU 19h ago
Baboons wreak havoc in Pumula

Cartoon: September 26, 2022 Edition

Cartoon: September 26, 2022 Edition
By The Watcher 19h ago
Byo residents condemn council directive on swimming pools
By EMMANUEL MPOFU 19h ago
Man loses car while chatting with girlfriend
By Nizbert Moyo 19h ago
Malunga farm case raises dust
By The Standard Sep. 25, 2022
Risking life and limb to save Zimbabwe’s rhinos
By Nokuthaba Dlamini Sep. 25, 2022

The Zimbabwe Independent

RBZ raids banks, firms

RBZ raids banks, firms
The objective of the on-site post auction validations is to account for auction funds utilisation so as to confirm receipt of value in the country.
By Brian Chitemba Sep. 23, 2022
Accountant’s role in reporting climate change
By Hope Mhindu Sep. 23, 2022
Accountant's role in reporting climate change
Implement cyber security reporting requirements
By Jacob Mutisi Sep. 23, 2022
Implement cyber security reporting requirements
Neo-liberalism, debt management
By Vanessa Jaravaza Sep. 23, 2022
Neo-liberalism, debt management
Leaders … Let’s think about our thinking
By Clarice Mhoya Sep. 23, 2022
Leaders … Let's think about our thinking
Zim’s AfCFTA opportunity
Zim's AfCFTA opportunity
By Batanai Matsika Sep. 23, 2022
Causes of food inflation in Zim
Causes of food inflation in Zim
By Victor Bhoroma Sep. 23, 2022
Challenges foreign airlines face to access blocked funds in Africa
Challenges foreign airlines face to access blocked funds in Africa
By Adiel Mambara Sep. 23, 2022

