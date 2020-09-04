Mungoshi burial tomorrow

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE late author and educationist, David Mungoshi (pictured), who died last Saturday after a long struggle with ill health, is set to be buried at the family estate in Manyene, Chivhu tomorrow.

“Burial is set for Saturday in Manyene and we will go via Gweru on Thursday where mourners will gather at 12 Shurugwi Road, Gweru East. On Friday morning we will proceed to Chivhu ahead of burial,” said the deceased’s eldest son Tadiwa.

Tadiwa said although they were aware of what caused his father’s death, as a family, they would keep it private.

“We know the cause of death, but we will maintain that as a private family matter,” he said.Mungoshi, who was also known as Mdhara Chigango, died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after battling ill-health for over five years.

His death came a year after the passing on of his brother and prolific author, Charles (Snr) .Meanwhile, condolence messages have continued to pour in to the Mungoshi family.

