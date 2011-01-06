Weekend Outing

Zimbabwe College of Music

There will be a search for artists to represent Zimbabwe at this year’s edition of the Umoja Cultural Flying Carpet on Saturday.

15 artists will be chosen and will perform alongside 45 other artists from South Africa, Mozambique and Norway.

Fusion Café Bar

After hosting a successful New Year’s Eve party last weekend, the best in the business and NR Ent will on Friday night host the “Aftershock” party with DJs T-Bass and P-Styles on the decks.

On Saturday DJs Dee Nosh and L-Roy of D&L fame will take over and host a “Black and White” party at the bar which is situated at the Borrowdale Race Course. Also Tanya’s birthday bash will run concurrently with the “Black and White” party.

Café Noir

The best in the business and NR Ent will present a “Blowing Money Fast” aftermath party at Café Noir on Saturday evening with DJs T-Bass and P-Styles.

City Sports Bar

Friday, at least four traditional groups will present a show at the City Sports Bar to celebrate the New Year. Dubbed “Bira Rekuvhura Gore”.

The groups Mbira Dzemuninga, Sweet Calabash, Dzana Mbira and Bongo Love will share the stage to appease the spirits in a traditionally themed party.

The Mannenberg

The Mannenberg which is situated at the Fife Avenue Shopping Centre will tomorrow evening present the Transit Crew “Ultimate Reggae Night”.

