Kutinyu quits Horoya

WARRIORS midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu (pictured) has left Horoya AC after terminating his contract, the club has confirmed.Kutinyu’s contract was supposed to end next year, but the midfielder decided to end his stay at Horoya, having only featured in 12 matches for the club, with one goal under his belt.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

According to the club, the contract was terminated by mutual consent, with the player citing personal reasons.Reports though say Kutinyu was frustrated by lack of game time, where he also struggled with injuries.

He joined Horoya last year after impressive exploits at Tanzanian side Azam, but he never got to prove his mettle for the Red and White of Satam due to injuries.It is not yet clear where the midfielder is headed to after his departure from Horoya.

The steady former Chicken Inn player, is however expected to be called up for the Warriors’ Afcon and World Cup qualifiers that are set to start in November.

With the local premiership still inactive, the Warriors gaffer Zdravcko Logarusic will rely on foreign-based players who have been active following the coronavirus-induced break in leagues all over the world.

