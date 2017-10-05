Chivaviro mobilises books, fees for rural schools

Top gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro has embarked on a massive mobilisation of exercise books meant to benefit 10 most disadvantaged schools in the rural areas.

By Arts Reporter

The singer told NewsDay that his fans were sourcing about 5 000 exercise books, while he is going to pay school fees for 21 pupils as part of his charity programme.

“This is our annual month to give back to the society that has supported our music, and this year, we have chosen the education sector. Last year, we held the Ebenezer concert and channelled the little proceeds to people living with albinism,” he said.

“This year, we are not able to hold a concert, but through our fans and friends, we are going to raise fees for 21 rural pupils. On October 10, we are going to present writing books to 10 most disadvantaged rural school (one per province).

“Our target is 500 books per school, meaning we need a total of 5 000 exercise books. It is a target I am confident that through our committed fans, we will be able to meet by end of this week.”

Early this year, Chivaviro paid fees and bought stationary for pupils at schools in his rural home of Gokwe.

Meanwhile, the Maranatha singer will on October 21 head to the United Kingdom for a live DVD recording.

Chivaviro said the live recording of the six hymns is being sponsored by a UK media house.

“We shall be recording a DVD of six of the hymns that we have done on audio, with a live audience in Luton on October 22. The hymns were selected out of those we have never done videos for. A UK media house is sponsoring the project, and this is another big testimony for us,” he said.

“We have gained a number of fans especially Zimbabweans in the UK and we are happy to go back there for a big project after we had a successful tour in that country a few months ago.”