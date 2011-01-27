It is month end and towns and cities are awash with entertainment activities.

Weekend Outing brings you a preview of some of the major leisure events taking place in Harare and Bulawayo this weekend.

HARARE — The biggest show in town is at Miami Nite Club in Sunningdale where Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Sulumani “Chopper” Chimbetu will on Saturday evening open the entertainment floodgates with a show dubbed the “Good Year Jazz and Sungura Musical Mix”.

The show will provide revellers with a rare occasion to see two of Zimbabwe’s finest musicians displaying their talents on stage.

Pamuzinda Highway X-scape

Cheso Power Promotions will present three 2011 ignition shows featuring Alick Macheso with the Orchestra Mberikwazvo band supported by Progress Chipfumo.

The first show will be held on Friday night at Pamuzinda followed by a show at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

On Sunday, revellers at the Grand Hotel in Kadoma will be the last to witness Macheso performing this weekend.

Megga 1 Bar

Dancing queens, Mambokadzi will take to the stage on Friday night at the biggest open air joint in Graniteside. Bridget “Bubbling B“ Gavanga, Tendai Chakanyuka and Rumbidzayi Moyo “Lady of Distinction“ supported by Seductive G will be on the decks on Saturday night while Magesh Dance group will provide live entertainment for revellers in the afternoon.

Africa Unity Square

On Saturday morning, 35 finalists for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe will grace a Street Carnival which will start from the Africa Unity Square and end at the Rainbow Towers Gardens.

The models will be showcasing their beauty in different costumes and they will also take this platform to meet and greet fans who will attend the function.

Café Noir

Saturday evening, T-Bass and P-Styles of the Bass & Styles fame will be on the decks at one of Harare’s hot spots, Café Noir which is at the Helensvale shops.

They will present the long awaited Diaspora farewell party as the “Diasporans” who were in the country for Christmas and New Year holidays prepare to leave for their foreign bases.

Londoner

Londoner will on Saturday evening present DJ Ash Stylez farewell party. The party will feature performances by King Shaddy of the Amai Huni fame, DJs Nivek, Crash, Squilla, and Etherton Binnie.

Liquid Lounge Café

Liquid Lounge Café will on Friday night host the Friday Jump Off with DJs Dee Nosh, L-Roy (D&L) and Chuckie.

The event is for the sophisticated and mature DJs will be playing old skul jams, hip hop and soul music. The Liquid Lounge is located at the Rhodesville Shopping Centre.

Q’Bana

South Africa’s Durban’s finest outfit, Big Nuz of the Umlilo and Ubala fame will on Saturday evening perform at a one-off show at Q’Bana. This will be the first time for the award-winning kwaito and house trio to perform in Harare.

Foxxy’s Bar and Grill

Foxxy’s Bar and grill, home of Rastafarians will tonight present Mic Inity by public demand backed by Rebel Salute Dancehall Sound. DJs Ash Styles and Nivek will take turns on the decks. The bar is situated in Greendale.

BULAWAYO — Partying continues in the City of Kings with Chase Skuza performing at Whatever Sports Bar in New Lobengula suburb on Friday night. He will be backed by Tukuye Sounds.

The show starts at 8 pm and runs until early the following morning.

The group will also stage a performance on Saturday at Reigate Bar along Airport Road. The show starts at 7:30 pm.

Ivy League

The Party Animals present “Divaz Nite” every Friday at the club situated at Parkade Centre. It will be hosted by Sharon Dee. Ladies stand to compete and win prizes on the night.

Saturday night, it will be the “Money 2 Burn Party” at the same venue, hosted by Mellow T, Emity Smooth and Kead Wikead.

Archers Sports Club

Jazz and Blues music group, Happy Family will be performing on Friday night at Archers Sports Club. The show starts at 6 pm and ends at 11 pm.

There will be a darts tournament in the evening starting at 5 pm. Saturday social soccer teams battle it out at a pitch at the same venue.

La Gondola

DJ Keitho will be taking patrons down memory lane on Friday night with some Soul music selections from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The club attracts the mature and professionals and there is also an option of watching live soccer on big screens as the music plays on.

Metropolis Club

Harare-based all female dance group, Red Angels will clash with Bulawayo outfit La Musica at Metropolis Club at Ascort Business Centre on Friday night while trailblazing dance group, Iyasa will perform at the same venue on Saturday night.

