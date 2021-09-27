Emcoz elects new president

BY KUDZAI KUWAZA

SCHWEPPES executive Demos Mbauya has been elected as new Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe ( Emcoz) president .

Mbauya, who takes over from Israel Murefu who served the mandatory two terms of office, was elected at the confederation’s annual general meeting on Friday last week.

Farai Dube has been elected as first vice president with Christian Matope coming in as second vice president.

Beatrice Ncube has been elected to chair the finance committee.

Stanley Chikwati and Edward Muvuro were elected to chair the labour and training committees respectively.

The Emcoz elections come ahead of its congress which will be held on October 28 and 29 in Harare.

The congress, which will be held under the theme “Beyond the Covid-19 crisis: A Workplace in Transformation”, comes at a time when the World Bank has estimated that at least 500 000 individuals in the country have lost their jobs as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 scourge.

Among the issues to be tackled at the congress include the effects of COVID 19 on the economy, adapting employees’ skills and roles to the post-pandemic ways of working in order to build operating-model resilience, demystifying COVID -19 myths, role of effective communication and addressing the role of the vaccine in workplace COVID-19 prevention: how to weed through misinformation, mistrust, and improve worker protection.