Chinyama returns, Choto injured

Former Zimbabwe international striker Takesure Chinyama finally returned to training at Polish top flight league side Legia Warsaw after almost a year on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

But while his made his return, fellow Zimbabwean at the same team Dickson Choto was starting rehabilitation for an Achilles tendon rapture, according to the club’s official website.

Chinyama scored 27 goals in all competitions in the 2008/2009 season, but has been hampered by injuries since then.

He injured his knee before the 2009-2010 Ekstraklasa season began and had to spend a year on the sidelines undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

He had been due to return in September, but the former Hwange and Monomotapa striker, was restricted to training alone, ‘kicking and shooting’ before joining the rest of the team for the second half of the 2010/2011 season.

“Legia first team players today (Tuesday) just after 11 o’clock resumed training after a month of winter break. Along with the team coached injured during the past round of Takesure Chinyama and Srda Knezevic. Dickson Choto, who undergoes rehabilitation, missed training,” the website said.

Assistant coach Maciej Rafael Janas told the website on Chinyama: “Takesure Chinyama ran today (Tuesday) and took part in the initial phase of activities on the field with artificial turf. We are curious as to how his knee will react to the training, but it is much better than it was so we’re hopeful.”

On Choto, the assistant coach said: “Dickson Choto also looks nice, but it was a rupture of the Achilles tendon that worries us most and his return to normal training takes time. It’s hard to say now, when he will return.

Quietly we hope that in this round will play yet. And whether it will be in April or in May, it is difficult to say at this point.”

Later in the day, Chinyama, 28, was rested as the technical team took further precautions.

And Legia fans cannot wait for the striker, known as Chini, to appear in the black, blue and white colours of the third place in the Ekstraklasa league. They have 27 points from 15 games, trailing leaders Jagiellonia by just three points.

If Chini is healthy, we can forget about transfers . . . Legion Fan

So Chinyama is healthy? If so, we are strengthening! Łomin

Chini must practice normally otherwise it will ruin the moment (his return). He should be introduced gradually in training, but anyway the doctor knows his profession) Paul (L)

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw