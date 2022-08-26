Makandiwa church splashes US$500K on Byo properties

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

UNITED Family International Church (UFIC) founder Emmanuel Makandiwa has bought two expansive properties for the expansion of his church premises in Bulawayo.

The properties, one on 30 Sadie Kaplan Avenue in Paddonhurst, measuring 8 094 square metres and the other in Donnington, Nketa, measuring 6 514 square metres, will see the construction of two upmarket churches, UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa confirmed.

UFIC was renting the premises before buying them.

After the construction of the buildings, the city branch will increase its capacity from 400 to 2 000 congregates, while the Nketa branch will have a 1 500 sitting capacity from 200.

“As you are aware, many people follow the prophet and most of those do so online for lack of knowledge of our presence in places other than

Harare.

“So, these two churches will increase awareness of our presence in the City of Kings and give the people of Bulawayo access to places of worship under the Prophet of God.”

Makandiwa has many churches across the country, with the biggest being the three-storey state-of-art building in Chitungwiza with a 30 000-capacity auditorium.

Referring to the Bulawayo City property, Kufa said: “Grace abounding, we intend to extend the building to accommodate more people in one hall. Our architect is already on the task.”

The Nketa building was once in use as a factory, namely RTC Garments and was purchased for US$150 000.

“We have successfully managed to change the use of the building into a church, but we have also utilised the remaining part of the land for agricultural purposes, growing crops for sale.”