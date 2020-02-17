Vaka Building Materials & hardware

Instead of going to 100 shops to find various building materials, we as Vaka offer the ultimate solutions to get all building materials at one shop. Vaka is an official registered agent of major manufacturers and suppliers of building materials in Zimbabwe. We can supply materials and give services across the country, serving both local and international customers, across the globe.

Vaka online hardware & Building Materials‘number one stop Building partner’

How we work

We are an online hardware that specializes in the supply of building materials to Zimbabweans. Customers can pay for products and service, then we source and deliver anywhere in Zimbabwe. Our portfolio includes; individuals, churches, schools, banks, organizations and corporates.

About Us

Vaka has been active since 2009, having been established to assist Zimbabweans in the diaspora with construction needs back at home. Many people had sent money to their relations to purchase building materials as well as buying houses, unfortunately the monies were channeled to other uses. Vaka came in the market to fill that gap and ensure that customers’ needs and desires are fulfilled. However, Vaka extended its capacity to also serve the local market as well as establishing physical presence in Zimbabwe, apart from the Online Platform.

Team

Vaka boosts of an experienced dynamic team that is quick to respond to your inquires and your requests. We have our international office in the United Kingdom and the Zimbabwean offices are based in Harare and Bulawayo. We will be opening our Gweru offices soon.( Can insert image )

Product Range

Our Big Five: Bricks, Timber, Sands and Stones, Cement and IBR

Window and door frames, walls, tiles, brick force, DPC, plumbing materials, electric materials, water tanks and stands, bulk water deliveries , solar, steel, awnings, tile adhesives, pavers, durawalls, steel and timber doors, thinners, paints and protective clothing.

Some of Our Clients

Mother Touch, NMB, CBZ, Escor Zimbabwe, ZPMG, UNICEF, AFM in Zimbabwe, Belvedere Teachers College, FBC Building Society, PetroZim, CoalZim, Rooneys, Sheltersol and NHS.

Talking Building with Tilda

Be sure not to miss our program, “Talking Building with Tilda “that’s hosted every Wednesday at 1pm on our Facebook page: “Vaka Building Materials & Hardware”. The program hosts different experts in the construction industry and they give insights into the different areas and address the challenges facing customers in building their homes.

Contact Details

Shop 13 & 115 Longcheng Plaza, Cnr Samora & Mutley Bend, Belvedere, Harare.

2 WentWorth Road , Thorngroove , Bulawayo .

Whatsapp/Call/Text 0778 335 057 sales@vaka.co.zw www.vaka.co.zw, Facebook: Vaka Building Materials & Hardware,