When you change your thoughts, you change everything!

“Doubts, fears, pessimism and negative thinking poison the very source of life. They sap energy, enthusiasm, ambition, hope, faith and everything else which makes life purposeful, joyful and creative. You must consciously entertain only the mental allies of ambition and those attributes which will help you realise the manifestation of your goal. For when you are firmly grounded in faith, negative thoughts will have no power over you, because they will not be in harmonious vibration with your new image. You will be mentally strong through the conscious awareness of God’s power within you,” articulated Bob Proctor.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Leland Val Van De Wall then went further to say: “Let us not look back in anger, nor towards the future in fear, but around us in awareness.”

Just hold the appropriate mental pictures and soon they will be projected as the life you live. Your life is actually created in the mind before it can be seen outside.

All that you are is only as a result of your thought patterns. You have the capacity to be bigger than your current situation. It’s possible, but how?

You can always start as if you have what you desire.

For the Scriptures says in Psalms: “Delight in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.”

Live as if you already got it. Don’t let poverty thoughts hold you back, nor thoughts of lack be a hindrance at all.

It’s about the mental pictures!

It’s not about what you have. It’s about the mental pictures you are holding in your mind for now. Those mental pictures will determine what you will be in future. Thus your future is only created by you, through the type of thoughts you hold.

In his classic book titled, You Were Born Rich, Bob Proctor narrated a story of how positive pictures, if held in the mind of a man, can translate into great success. The story is about an ambitious manager called Paul Hutsey.

In this book, Proctor said he once received a call from the vice-president of sales for south western home office of Prudential Insurance Company of America, in Houston, Texas. He was being invited to speak at the company’s regional business conference, which was to be held in Toronto, Canada.

Modalities were made on how the training was to be conducted.

Unfortunately, Proctor was used to conducting trainings that would need more time. However, at this invitation, Paul was being given one hour. Something had to be done.

Upon explaning how he worked, he convinced the management so that he would be given a bit more time. This idea worked for him.

Don’t lose sight of this: “Any idea that is held in the mind that is either feared or reversed will begin at once to clothe itself in the most convenient and appropriate physical forms available,” (Andrew Carnage).

It was in that training that a man came to him for assistance.

The man had one problem. The man said, “I run a district office in Wichita, Kansas. Out of over 500 offices Prudential has, our office is in the 175th place”.

He said, “Now that’s not bad, nothing to be ashamed of.”

He went further and said, “My problem is, I know we are good enough to be in the top 100, and we aren’t.”

Every year, Paul had tried to improve his branch’s performance to no avail. Different methods and strategies had been employed, but still yielding nothing.

After listening to this story, Proctor knew what Paul’s problem was.

Proctor said, “Paul was letting the sales sheet dictate the image he was holding in his mind.”

Is this not how life goes? You may let the economy dictate the type of life you must live. You may let sickness take you for a ride. Don’t let it be that way. No!

Don’t let the environment even try to. For once you do that, you will cause your mind to attract those negatives right into your life.

Design the life you want and hold the mental pictures in your life.

Proctor said the man’s problem was: “He saw himself as being a number 175.”

However, he then told him that, “It was imperative that he sees himself in top 100, regardless of what the sales sheet said.” In other words, he was supposed to now act and behave as if he was in top 100.

“He had to become mentally what he wanted to be on the physical plan.” When Proctor was explaining that, there was a change in Paul’s attitude.

Proctor kept explaining to him a lot of things about the mind and how it affects everything we do. When you change your mind, you change everything around you.

The equipped Paul

Paul then returned to Wichita and applied the mental-picture concept. He started to work with “proper image and as a result, the sales started to climb.”

Six months later, he was now standing on number 11 in the entire Prudential Company. Two years later, they missed the number one spot by a matter of a few percentage points. Can you imagine?

“As a man thinketh, that is what he becomes, thunders the Holy Bible. You live an underprivileged life because of the type of picture you always draw in your mind. Change those pictures. Feed your memory with a different pictorial nutrition. Very soon, you will see yourself become bigger.

The Goliath that once stood before you will be like a mice in your nourished sight. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com