A day will always come for you to open a new chapter!

IN his classic motivational package, The Sixteen Laws of Success, Napoleon Hill said: “Every failure is a blessing in disguise, provided it teaches some needed lessons one could not have learned without it. Most of the so called failures are only temporary defeats.”

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Temporary defeats must always be regarded as temporary. Why take something that is temporary and make it permanent? Can that unwise and primitive move add any value to you?

These temporary setbacks are just your detours. Detours seem to be meandering routes if you are on a journey.

Remember detours were created to make life easy for the road users. They are there to avoid hiccups as you travel. They always make the journey interesting and exciting for the traveller.

The pool of Bethesda

A Bible story is told of a pool that was located close to a certain sheep market. The place was called in Hebrew tongue, Bethesda, and had five porches. It was known that people who had different ailments would come there. They included the blind and the withered. In fact, anyone with any ailment would come and that’s where they expected to get their divine healing.

During that time, an angel would trouble the water and the person who jumped into the pool first would get healed. It was that simple. But there was a challenge. The challenge was who was to be in first?

Troubled for 38 years

One day, there came a man who had “infirmity for 38 years”. What a challenge! It seemed to have gone beyond the redemption line. It appeared as if this one had no solution, but it wasn’t so.

When the Lord Jesus Christ saw this man, He just knew that he had been in that terrible condition for a long time, so the Master said unto him, “Wilt thou be made whole?” (John 5:6).

Here was a straight-forward question, one which needed no reasoning. It just required a simple “yes” or “no” and everything else was to be history. But instead of just giving a simple, “yes” or “no” response, the man decided to take a different route.

What did he say? Did he respond in the manner that he was expected? Listen to what he said: “Sir, I have no man, when the water is troubled to put me into the pool: but while I am coming, another steppeth down before me.” (John 5:7).

That was the man’s response. Upon hearing that, Jesus said, “Rise, take up thy bed and walk.” He did as he was told. People witnessed what they had not thought of. Why? Because they were used to their ways, but here was another chapter that had been opened. A new chapter of the unique and the inspiring dimension of the impossible.

It’s not only one solution available

There is always a way out of your problems. It’s not only one solution that’s available for you. There are many doors that can take you out to your safety zone. Don’t be blinkered, never allow problems to make you think and feel that you are done and buried. When you are attacked left, right and centre, remember, there is still a way out.

Remember, this man had stayed in his condition for 38 years. Those who knew his condition were now convinced that it was permanent. But, remember, there is no permanent problem. They just come and go.

It’s always normal

There are times when you are weary and worried. During those times you may feel powerless. It’s normal. When the sun is blocked by clouds, it does not mean it’s not there. Very soon, it will shine again. All your disempowering challenges can be arm-twisted to be your empowering pillars.

It’s always a fact to know that, “to believe in heroics, makes you a heroe,” observed Disraeli.

“You can’t become a power in your community nor achieve enduring success in any worthy undertaking until you become big enough to blame yourself for your own mistakes ,” added Hill.

You are always the one to blame. Don’t attach it to someone else, for by doing so, you will be surrendering your destiny into the hands of others. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com