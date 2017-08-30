AMHVoices: Coalitions entail give-and-take formula

In response to Khupe takes on Tsvangirai: Alliances are not devoid of upheavals, but the trio of MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe, party chairman Lovemore Moyo and suspended organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe should not take it personally. Coalitions entail the give-and-take formula.

By Man Kenya,Our Reader

In my opinion, the opposition should momentarily sideline their respective parties and register one giant all-inclusive political outfit where everyone should feel accommodative competing for the primaries in an equal capacity.

In a free and fair nomination exercise, those who lose should unequivocally support the winners for the betterment of strengthening the outfit. Only then can you succeed.

All other inter-party accusations and counteraccusation are just a start-off on the wrong foot. However, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai should forthwith drop his much-touted Members of Parliament ring-fencing exercise to create a level nomination ground. It is a misplaced patriarchal hype, after all.