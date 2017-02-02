Zanu PF MP implicated in fuel-water scam

HARARE East MP Terrence Mukupe (Zanu PF) has been dragged into the water-fuel scandal after four of his fuel containers were reportedly intercepted by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) at Chirundu Border Post on Tuesday on suspicion of carrying water instead of fuel bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By XOLISANI NCUBE

Police spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said they had arrested one driver in connection with the matter, with three others said to be on the run.

“After Zimra received a tip-off that the trucks were carrying water instead of fuel, they conducted a physical search on the trucks together with other stakeholders and it was discovered that the sealing slips had been tampered with and the liquid in the trucks was taken for tests at the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority,” she said.

The trucks were allegedly found carrying 140 000 litres of water instead of diesel amid suspicion they had offloaded the fuel in Chitungwiza.

Mukupe yesterday confirmed that he was the owner of the trucks, but denied being an accomplice in the alleged scam involving the fuel imported from Beira, Mozambique.

“Yes, those are my trucks, but I can assure you that I will shame some Zimra officials and politicians. They chased away my drivers when they seized the trucks for 48 hours and now are claiming that there was water in the trucks and not fuel. As far as I know, those trucks have fuel, not water,” he said.

The MP accused officials at the revenue collector of having been “used” by his political rivals within Zanu PF and could have tampered with the contents in the trucks —switching the fuel for water.

Zimra sources at Chirundu Border Post told NewsDay that Mukupe — after being told that his trucks had been impounded —drove to the border town to secure their release, but his efforts hit a brickwall.

“He [Mukupe] tried to use political muscle at the border post by saying he was an MP and needed preferential treatment, but it was fruitless.

“This scam could have been running for months and we suspect that they have been carrying water instead of fuel across the Zambezi River and emptying the trucks,” a senior Zimra official said.

Mukupe confirmed that he had travelled to Chirundu, but denied reports that he attempted to use political muscle to have his trucks released.

Claims are that the trucks bring fuel into Zimbabwe, claiming it is destined for other countries and evade paying duty in the country. The fuel is then offloaded and sold in Zimbabwe