Zimbos plot demo at UN

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A GROUP of Zimbabweans in the United States are plotting to protest over lack of electoral reforms and abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe during next month’s United Nations General Assembly.

The protesters want to use the platform to deliver their message at the event that is expected to attract world leaders, politicians, academics and human rights experts from across the globe.

In a statement yesterday, Zimbabwe Diaspora Voices secretary Ronnie Muvirimi confirmed the planned protest saying they were currently mobilising other pressure groups in the US to join them.

“I do hereby reach out to you to share an invitation for your organisation to please participate in a peaceful protest against the electoral fraud and human rights abuses in Zimbabwe that will take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2022.

“This is a Zimbabwe citizens’ driven event being spearheaded by Zimbabwe Diaspora Voices working in collaboration with various other human rights and democracy organisations. The demonstration is open to all Zimbabwe citizens and also to all those who empathise with the plight of the Zimbabwean people,” the statement read.

Zimbabweans outside the country have been calling for electoral reforms; mainly the introduction of the diaspora vote to enable them to vote in next year’s polls.

“This year, we the Zimbabwe citizens, are demanding electoral reforms in Zimbabwe. In addition, we are also highlighting the massive human rights abuses and the general abject poverty Zimbabwe citizens are exposed to due to the high levels of corruption and general incompetence by the government,” added Muvirimi.

Zimbabwe is currently under the spotlight over gross human rights abuses that range from political persecutions to violence perpetrated by State security agents on opposition party members.

Human rights abuses and democracy issues have resulted in Zimbabwe being placed under targeted sanctions by the US and European Union.