Female graduates dominate at Seke Teachers College

BY DONALD NYANDORO

FEMALE graduates dominated Seke Teachers’ College graduation ceremony held in Harare on Thursday.

Of the 672 Early Childhood Development (ECD) graduates, only 85 were males.

Seke Teachers’ College Principal, Ephraim Mutubuki said the college has a high female students’ enrolment.

“Currently the college has a student population of 1438 comprising two groups on campus with 87 males and 1351 female students portraying a superiority ratio of 4 women to 1 man,” Mutubuki said.

“In the final assessment and examination the performance of these graduates on the General course of Intake 22 which had a total of 425 students was 63 Single Distinctions, 5 Double Distinctions, 2 Tripple Distinctions totalling to 70 Distinctions and a pass rate of 98.6%.”

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira who was the guest of honour encouraged the graduates to be innovative and industrialise.

The graduation ceremony was held under the theme ‘Heritage Motivated Teacher Education: A Panacea for Industrialisation.’