Cont Mhlanga dies

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

VETERAN playwright, actor and theatre director Cont Mhlanga has died.

Founder of Amakhosi Theatre Productions company, Mhlanga died this morning at a private clinic.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe executive director Nicholas Moyo confirmed the death.

“National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board and Management announces to the nation and the Cultural and Creative Sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Conte Mdladla Mhlanga,” Moyo said.

“Mhlanga was admitted in hospital 10 days ago, whilst his situation seemed to stabilise, it took a different turn in the last three days.”

Moyo said the nation will be informed of further details of the unfolding situation in due course.

Mhlanga’s career in the cultural and creative industries began in 1982 when he formed Amakhosi which started as a youth karate club, but switched to professional theatre in 1988.

Mhlanga was admitted a fortnight at Ubese Casualty Center in Bulawayo.

More to follow….