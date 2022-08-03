BancABC partners TelOne in City Hopper expansion drive

BY JULIA NDLELA

As part of its expansion drive, Pan African financial services outfit, BancABC’s remittance service, City Hopper, has partnered local telecommunications company TelOne to increase domestic remittance points.

TelOne becomes the bank’s pilot City Hopper Agency countrywide, with more agents earmarked for roll-out soon.

Speaking at the partnership launch, BancABC, managing director and chief executive, Lance Mambondiani said the bank aims to provide ease of access and convenience to the country’s financial services access.

“BancABC is passionate about providing relevant, reliable and timely solutions to address our client’s everyday problems. We are excited to offer effective banking solutions to all communities working together with progressive partners like TelOne,” Mambondiani said.

BancABC became pioneers in domestic remittance when they launched the City Hopper Service in 2020 as a solution for sending and receiving of foreign currency across Zimbabwe, for both BancABC customers and non-account holders.

At a charge of just 3%, Bone can instantly send US dollars and South African Rands to anyone in the country.

TelOne managing director Chipo Mutasa said: “We are excited to be BancABC’s first partner on this ground-breaking innovation and we look forward to extending the convenience of this product through a network of shops across the entire country.”