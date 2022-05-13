Police buckles under pressure; bans use of hand-held spikes

By Online Reporter
In a turn of events, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has with immediate effect banned the use of hand-held spikes by its members.
In a statement, police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said: “The Commissioner-General of Police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand-held spikes by police officers while performing traffic enforcement duties. Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action. No police officer will be allowed to move around while openly holding or carrying spikes under the guise of traffic enforcements,” Matanga said.
Early this month, four people died while eight others were seriously injured after police allegedly threw spikes at a moving commuter omnibus in Mutare.
In 2017, the High Court outlawed the use of spikes by police to enforce the law.