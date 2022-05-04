4 perish in cops spike-throwing incident

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

FOUR people died, while eight others sustained injuries after police allegedly threw spikes at an illegal commuter omnibus with passengers, resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle overturning.

The accident happened along Vumba Road at the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) Mutare Depot yesterday morning.

Police claimed that the vehicle overturned after its tyre burst as the driver was trying to flee from the checkpoint.

But witnesses said police officers were seen throwing spikes at the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said police were investigating circumstances that led to the accident.

“Rest assured as we speak officers commanding in Manicaland province are on the ground conducting investigations to find out what transpired. There are several allegations that are being made, some are talking of a spike and others are saying the vehicle was speeding as it tried to evade a police checkpoint,” Nyathi

said.

Teams of police officers now wield metal spikes which they drop in front of vehicles at roadblocks. Some cops also smash windscreens.

However, the use of spikes has continued to cause mayhem and worsened conflict between police officers and the travelling public.

In 2020, the High Court ruled that the use of spikes was legal following a court challenge by the Passenger Association of Zimbabwe.