Mukanya in SA for tribute concert

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

CHIMURENGA musician Thomas Mapfumo on Thursday landed in South Africa from his United States base for a two-legged charity tribute concert in honour of the late Chimurenga music “Number 1” fan Ras JB Marapara.

Ras JB died in February in South Africa where he has been staying for some time.

The shows, which will be held in Johannesburg, are being organised by One Love Movement in partnership with BigShumba and Nazbos.

“I can confirm that Mudhara Mukanya has landed here in South Africa for two shows in Johannesburg at Newtown Music Factory, formerly Bassline and Club Africa in Benoni,” said Ashton “Ashaz” Mutuvha from One Love Movement.

According to Mukanya’s South African itinerary, the musician is scheduled to perform at Newtown Music Factory tonight before he winds up his South African tour with his debut appearance in Benoni on Sunday.

Mutuvha said this was charity tribute concert meant to assist Marapara’s family.

“Ras JB would attend almost every Mukanya’s show and offer his help or services to the promoters at no costs and made sure the shows progressed successfully,” he said.

Mukanya confirmed that he will be launching his new album in South Africa over the weekend.

“I want to urge those lovers of Chimurenga Music that we will be launching our new album titled Ndikutambire in South Africa and it will be on the market over the weekend,” Mukanya said.

“It is an interesting album with different beats and I know you will like it.”

The Vanhu Vatema hit maker appealed to Chimurenga music fans in and outside South Africa to attend the concerts.

“We are doing these shows to raise money for the late Jabulani’s family, so I appeal to all of you Chimurenga music fans to come and attend the shows,” he said.

Mukanya spent the better of November last year in South where he toured different cities in that country.

The Chimurenga musician will be supported by Gitca Mbira group featuring Gushungo and Bezil Makombe, Kurai Makore, MC Abra Sims, Irie Dread, Mr Gee, Judgement Yard, DJ Flevah and MC Short Boss as well as MC Bada Bada.