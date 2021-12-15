Showbiz needs determination: Mandie Mae

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO–BASED reggae and Afrobeat artiste Nomagugu “Mandie Mae” Amanda Nkomo has some advice for aspiring artists: the showbiz is a competitive industry that needs determination and to work hard and for one not to lose self-esteem.

Mandie Mae, who was recently appointed Ubuntu Marketing Agency ambassador, told NewsDay Life & Style that artistes should be ready to face the struggles and frustrations of the industry.

“The art industry can make you lose it sometimes, but if you are ready to face the pain and struggles then you will make it without doing wrong things. Anything is possible no matter where you are from as nothing can stop you from accomplishing your goals in life,” she said.

“When you get into this industry there will be big sharks waiting for you. Some will offer you favours in exchange of sex. For you to survive you need to take care of yourself.”

Mandie Mae said she recently dropped the video of the song titled Love Me for Me that is available on YouTube and Soundcloud to thank her fans for their support.

“The video for the song Love Me for Me is about asking people to appreciate me as who I am, how I dress and all. I changed my style of dressing for the video to show fans the other side they are not used to,” she said.

Mandie Mae said being signed as Ubuntu Marketing Agency ambassador was a dream come true adding that it was giving direction to her career.