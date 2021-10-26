CEOs conference kicks off today

BY KUDZAI KUWAZA

THE CEO Africa Roundtable conference begins in the resort town of Victoria Falls today with a number of pertinent issues expected to be discussed.

The conference runs until Friday, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa expected to deliver the keynote address.

Among the speakers are Industry minister Sekai Nzenza and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka.

CEO Africa Roundtable chairperson Oswell Binha said the conference would interrogate ways in which Zimbabwe can attain its Vision 2030 targets.

“A selection of well-thought pertinent issues on the fourth industrial revolution, staying ahead of economic currents despite present-day uncertainties, enactment of investor-friendly laws in business and aligning the CFTA to the global world of trading will be at the centre of the three-day CEOs Roundtable,” Binha said.

“The discussions will be biased towards finding lasting solutions to the negative demand and supply shocks caused by COVID-19 in the country with the aim of safely bringing Zimbabwe businesses out of the COVID-19 curve and building momentum towards attainment of Vision 2030.”

Binha added that the conference is expected to map the way forward on the enactment of robust policies that promote ease of doing business in the country and attract foreign direct investment.

He revealed that 200 physical delegates and 300 virtual ones will attend the conference, which will be capped by an awards ceremony.