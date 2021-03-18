Madzinga pays tribute to late wife

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

MULTI-TALENTED instrumentalist and teacher Mark Madzinga has joined forces with top gospel singer Janet Manyowa to sing in memory of his late wife, Silindelo Nomfundo Xaba Madzinga, in a duet titled Apo Jesu to be released today.

The song plucked off Madzinga’s forthcoming album titled Free is in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the passing on of the singer’s wife.

Madzinga, who is Manyowa’s music director and also an assistant to the Music Pastors at New Life Covenant Church, told NewsDay Life & Style that the song highlights that God’s holy people go to heaven to be with Him.

“Lots of us have lost a lot of people over the past couple of years. I also lost someone I loved dearly, my wife and the mother of our only child. Whenever I start thinking too much about the loss, I am reminded by this song that she went to heaven to be with the Lord,” he said.

“It is also a reminder that I must live my life in a way that pleases my Saviour, so that one day He can also take me to live with Him and the rest of the saints in heavenly paradise”

Madzinga said he decided to enlist the services of Manyowa after they performed the song on their creative sessions going through some local hymns.

“This song is the one that we did together in one of our creative sessions and her (Manyowa) voice perfectly carried the words that became so appropriate to me on the one-year anniversary of the passing on of my wife,”he said.

“Her (Manyowa) singing gave me hope at a time I felt like all hope was lost. In the song she urges people to prepare for eternal life. Such a timely reminder for us to not forget about where we will end up after all is said and done”

Madzinga hinted on a new album titled Free that he said was almost complete, adding that there were also several other projects he was working on.

Manyowa said she felt honoured to have worked with Mark on the project.

“I am elated to see his (Madzinga) ministry grow.

“I pray the song will be a blessing to those who listen to it,” she said.

