Gweru to maintain water cuts

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

WATER-shedding is set to continue in Gweru despite the city receiving incessant heavy-rains that have seen most of its supply dams spilling.

This was revealed last week by Gweru mayor Josiah Makombe who said the water cuts were necessitated by a myriad of challenges such as obsolete equipment, pipe bursts and power outages.

“Current dam levels for Gwenoro, Whitewaters and Amapongokwe are at 104% and this will definitely see us through to the next season,” Makombe said.

“However, water-shedding would remain in force, mainly due to challenges including the fact that out of the nine high lift pumps, only three are functional. Other challenges are power outages, obsolete pumping equipment, burst pipes and leakages, as well as the lockdown period that has negatively impacted on acquisition of spares and other commodities that are essential for water supplies.”

He, however, said council was addressing some of the problems after it recently acquired three high lift pumps which are being installed.

The mayor said the city had engaged Zesa to ensure uninterrupted power supplies to Gwenoro waterworks and Range Booster.

Makombe urged residents to continue using water sparingly.

