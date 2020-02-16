Nakamba hoping to continue marvellous form for Aston Villa

Marvelous Nakamba’s arrival at Aston Villa was one of the lower profile signings of last summer’s transfer window, but he has gone on to make a huge impact with the Premier League club.

His performances have helped to give Villa a fighting chance of retaining their top flight status, despite them being one of the favourites to be relegated.

The Villains are just a point above the drop zone, but they will fancy their chances of picking up enough points over the remaining 13 games to steer clear of trouble.

Read on as we look at the latest state-of-play at Villa and assess the impact Nakamba could have during the rest of the campaign.

Nakamba is a winner

Nakamba won trophies during spells in the Netherlands and Belgium, before making the move to Villa Park from Club Brugge for more than £11 million last summer.

He missed Villa’s pre-season, meaning it took him a few weeks to get up-to-speed and break into Dean Smith’s starting XI.

However, his winning mentality has seen him establish himself as a vital component in Villa’s midfield as the season has progressed.

the Zimbabwean's displays could help them defy the odds.

Providing a platform for others to shine

The 26-year-old hasn’t looked out of place in the Premier League, with his style of play proving ideal for the system Villa currently employ.

He provides a formidable shield in front of their defence and gives the team’s more creative players the opportunity to shine.

Jack Grealish has certainly benefited, with Nakamba’s presence in the team allowing the playmaker to cause more problems for opposing defences.

In addition to starring on the defensive side of things, Nakamba has also proved to be capable in possession, making him ideally suited to the Premier League.

Silverware up for grabs against City

While Villa are embroiled in a battle against relegation, they also have the chance of winning silverware in the Carabao Cup.

They are huge underdogs to beat Manchester City in the final.

However, Villa upset the odds against Leicester City in the semi-final and will believe they can repeat the trick in the final.

Nakamba played a starring role against the Foxes and he will need to be in similar form if Villa are to overcome City.

A big few months ahead for Nakamba

It would be fair to say that Nakamba moved to England in order to establish himself as a regular starter in the top flight.

While Villa are rated as one of the favourites to be relegated, his performances have given them a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

With a trip to Wembley in the Carabao Cup final also on the cards, the next three months could be pretty memorable for both Nakamba and Villa.

If Villa do fall back into the Championship, don’t be surprised to see the midfielder being linked with an immediate return to the Premier League this summer.

Author : Henry Mhara