Exciting netball tourney in Gweru

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Rainbow Amateur Netball League will today host its traditional season-opening tournament at Mkoba Teachers College in Gweru.

Four teams, the Northern Region Select, Southern Region Select, National Select and the Zimbabwe Under-23s are set to take part in a potentially mouth-watering tourney, which also serves as a scouting platform.

League chairman Moses Gukurume to the NewsDay Sport yesterday that the tournament was aimed at setting the tone for the start of the league next month. “Four teams will play and we hope this will help to set the tone for our ever-improving league,” Gukurume said.

The netball league has over the years developed to be one of the most lucrative leagues countrywide and boast a $11 million sponsorship. The organisers of the league are aiming to spread the game to rural areas.