Seh Calaz in Indian jaunt

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Seh Calaz is tomorrow billed to perform at the Parul University International Show slated for Vadodara, Gujarat State in India.

Seh Calaz’s publicist, King George, yesterday said they had been offered the chance to perform in India and increase their fan base.

“He (Seh Calaz) has left for India and he is going to be performing there on January 17, and there will be a couple of activities there – singing, dancing and modelling. He will be the only Zimbabwean at the show and for his career I think it’s a great thing to be recognised by such a market,” he said.

Event organisers Brighton Tapiwa Chikwira and Evans Tafadzwa Kaerezi said all logistics were in place.

“Everything is in order. The rest we put it in God’s hands and we are glad that among the artistes on the line-up is Seh Calaz, a Zimdancehall artiste and we are excited and hopes are high that we will host a thrilling show,” he said.

The show, established to spread African music in India, will run under the theme, Giving India a Taste of African Music and is the brainchild of Chikwira and Kaerezi, who are students at the institution.

The organisers said this is the second year in a row they have brought in artistes from Africa.

Some of the artistes on the line-up include DJ Beatz, Sena Boy, Rousher and Nevine. Parul University is well known for recruiting students mainly from African countries.