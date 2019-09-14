You are not called to do everything

devotion column Erasmus Makarimayi

THE question on the purpose in life keeps popping up in feedback from this column. I will address the issue through a topic on discovering your place that I taught some years back on this platform.

There is a polite and diplomatic way used by coaches to offload unwanted players. You have heard or known players who were sold or loaned to other clubs because they were deemed to be excess to requirements or the coaches said the players did not fit in their (coach’s) plans.

In many instances, the coaches would be insinuating that the players are not up to standard. Some of you have followed the story of the affected players and seen them becoming great revelations that went on to shine in their new clubs. Don’t you think that you are playing a wrong role in a wrong team? Probably the issue has to do with timing and geographical location.

Put every effort to discover your calling and purpose in life. There are problems you feel you can solve. Consider such issues that you have a natural urge to intervene. Look for the area which, apart from the financial and material reward, gives you peace and sense of fulfilment.

It is not enough to have the means to live without the meaning to live for. Make sure the thing you’re living for is worth dying for. Your real calling comes from God by inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Jesus led a purpose driven life because He was born of God and derived His being from the Spirit of God.

Matthew 1:18 records it thus: “Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost.” Don’t contaminate your calling and purpose with human logic.

To be effective, examine the capacity of your circle of friends, partners, associates, superiors and subordinates. Relationships are at the core of life. They facilitate issues. Add more people if need be. Know the weaknesses and the strengths of your circle. You are strong as the weakest link.

This does not mean you should discard those who need your help and support. They are the basis of your blessing and are doors to the next level. They draw from you, thereby pushing you further. Those above you pull you up. You need people to look up to and people to inspire. The ones you have to get rid of are those who pull you away from your purpose and lead you into evil. Keep your critics within hearing distance so that their criticism would push you to keep on learning and researching, thus reducing mistakes.

You are not called to do everything. No matter how gifted and anointed you may be, you are not the only person on earth. You are the only person to undertake your assignment. If you grab everything that comes, you will end up being a square peg in a round hole.

Seek higher placement in your area of destiny. Surf praise and advice from your admirers so that you don’t end up laying hands on everything, thereby becoming a jack of all trades and a master of none. Stick to your lane and run faster and faster in your lane. Break your previous record.

Socrates says: “They are not only idle who do nothing, but they are idle also who might be better employed.” Paul says in Philippians 3:13-14: “(13) Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended; but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, (14) I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

Make sure that you have enough information about your geographical location. You also need to be time-sensitive. Don’t mistake delay for denial. Sometimes delay is there to give you experience, exposure and maturity. Do your market research and operate where there are optimum returns.

Your products and services may be junk in the wrong place, but they are treasure somewhere. The past may have denied you, but your future offers possibilities. Better prospects lie ahead. You may have been deemed as excess to requirement, but somewhere you are the missing jinx.

If you have been betrayed by time and space, seek and find your proper place. Thank God and forgive those that despised and ridiculed you for you will shine in your next assignment. Pursue your dream, you are not a mistake. God raised you for such a time as this. Perhaps this is your season. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.