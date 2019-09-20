Exciting Southern Region Div 1 fixtures

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Exciting Zifa Southern region Division One fixtures are lined up for Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo this afternoon as log leaders Talen Vision host Moto Moto, while Bulawayo City take on Indlovu Iyanyathela as the race for Premiership promotion gathers momentum.

The Mkhuphali Masuku-coached Talen Vision have eight games to wrap up the season with 46 points from 20 games, while former Premier Soccer League side Bulawayo City, coached by Try Ncube, lag behind by three points with a game in hand.

Last week, Talen Vision registered an away win when they beat Mainline 2-0 at Dingumuzi in Plumtree, with goals from Adonis Nyoni and Obadiah Tarumbwa to stay afloat in the league.

Bulawayo City faltered and were held to a goalless draw by struggling Toronto away from home.

The local authority side beat Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Mzilikazi Barracks in June and will be out to make sure they pile pressure on Talen Vision by completing a double over the army side today.

Last week, Indlovu Iyanyathela beat CIWU 1-0 while Moto Moto played a 1-1 draw with Mosi Rovers at home.

Talen Vision were held 1-1 by Moto Moto, another army side in Hwange in the back-to-back fixture, with the coal-mining side getting an equaliser four minutes into optional time.

Sitting on the third spot on the log is ZPC Hwange with 36 points and they are home to Mainline in Hwange after losing to Ajax Hotspurs in Bulawayo last

week.

FIXTURES

Today: Bulawayo City v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Luveve 12pm), Talen Vision v Moto Moto (Luveve)

Tomorrow: CIWU v Bosso 90 (Crescent 12pm), Arenel v Ajax Hotspurs (Crescent), ZPC Hwange v Mainline (Ingagula 12pm), Makomo v Casmyn (Mpumalanga 12pm)

Sunday: Mosi Rovers v Binga Pirates (Chinotimba)