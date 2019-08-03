Tammy lands role in film

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

TALENTED Afro-pop songbird, Thamsanqa Moyo, popularly known as Tammy in music circles, has broadened her wings, venturing into film after landing a role in a forthcoming movie titled Gonarezhou to be premiered in Turkey next month.

The film, written and produced by award-winning film director Sydney Taivavashe, is based on a story meant to raise awareness against poaching among other themes about love and rejection.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style Weekender yesterday, Tammy said she was delighted to be able to find a new talent in herself.

“It is important for one to shed their skin and allow themselves to discover a new being in themselves. I got the opportunity to act in a masterpiece film

Gonarezhou, where you will meet Sara,” she said.

“It was not an easy process trying to come out of the usual me and my comfort zone to portray another being, but the amazing team walked me through each and

every step. Getting to work with movie stars that I only saw on television since I was young was an amazing opportunity for me.”

The Tsoka Ndibereke hitmaker said she has always been passionate about acting since high school, where she performed in school plays.

“I used to do acting at school, but I did not think of it as one of my strong talents, so I sidelined it. However, thanks to this movie and Sydney, I

rediscovered that talent and it is pretty exciting,” she said.

“As an artiste, I believe you have to be diverse and not only stay in your comfort zone. So this is only the beginning. I am definitely looking forward to

featuring in more films.”

The movie also features top actor such as Eddie Sandifolo, famed for the popular Tiriparwendo drama, award-winning actress, Tendai Chitima and Jackson

Chivhanga.