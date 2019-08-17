Ndiraya speaks on title hopes

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has admitted his team is making a positive progress since he took over, but he will not put pressure on his youthful and largely inexperienced side by demanding silverware from them this season.

After a terrible start to the season that saw Ndiraya replacing Lloyd Chigowe, the Harare giants have turned around their season spectacularly.

From relegation-looking candidates at the start of the term, they are now just eight points from log leaders FC Platinum.

With the leading teams dropping points at every turn in the intriguing title race, some have suggested Dynamos are now a genuine dark horse, capable of

sneaking in and grabbing the big prize.

There is also the Chibuku Super Cup to play for later in the season, which gives the resurgent Dynamos another chance to win some silverware this season.

But Ndiraya is not particularly looking that far. His mission this season is to build a competitive side that “will challenge for honours next year”.

“Of course, we are doing well and, eventually, we want to challenge for things, but to put our players under pressure and demand the title or some silverware

will be too much for them. Most of my players are actually playing premiership football for the first time,” Ndiraya said.

“The bulk of my players are still boys. You look at Tino Muringai, he is 19, Emmanuel Jalayi, Jarrison Selemani and Nigel Katawa are all still in their teens.

These boys will need time to develop without much pressure. But they are beginning to understand that they are playing for a big brand and there is not much

time. So, they have to quickly develop and start giving consistent performances for the team. I’m hoping that going forward, they will be consistent and fight

with the big teams in the few games to come and put a good foundation for next year, when we I’ll be expecting to fight for honours.”

Ndiraya has targeted winning the first five matches of the second round of the league matches as he builds towards a strong finish to the campaign. They

started off with a 2-0 win over Mushowani Stars last weekend and now travel to Hwange on Sunday, looking to make two straights wins.

Having won three and drawn three in their last six matches, Ndiraya is demanding consistence from his boys.

“The issue of consistency is also very important. Our form lately has been wins and draws, but I have challenged the boys to change that. I want them to go on

a good run of wins, and if we can do that in our first five matches (of the second round), I think we can be somewhere as a team. We want to compete and get

back to our normal selves, and that is the things we should do right if we want to start competing with the big boys again. We can’t win today, draw tomorrow and win again the next weekend. The form is not just good enough for a team like Dynamos, if we want to win the title. I am hoping that we get the consistence

going forward, particularly in this second round of matches.”

He added: “The second round of matches is difficult for obvious reasons (because) teams would have beefed up. In terms of performance, they would be great

improvement. So, we are fully aware of that and are prepared.”

Turning to this weekend’s fixture, Ndiraya knows that his team will have to be at their best to come away with something from the Colliery.

“Traditionally, Hwange have been difficult for most of the teams, but also traditionally, Dynamos have done well there. So, we are banking on that. But, of

course, this is a different crop of players who have not played there before. It’s a bit of challenge, if we are to consider that. But we now have a bit of

experience so the seniors are going to help those who have not played there. Hwange is a difficult team when they are playing at home, but they have not been

good this season. So we are also banking on that. We would be looking to take advantage of that,” Ndiraya said.

“Playing in Hwange, there are a lot of things that come to play. It’s a very long distance to get to Hwange, so it gives players little time to recover and

that normally has a huge effect on the match day, but we are doing our best to make sure that our players will be in a better shape.”

Dynamos travelled without most of their senior players due to injuries.

Archford Gutu, who was beginning to pick form, Simba Nhivi, Edward Sadomba and Tawanda Chisi all did not make the long trip.

“That makes us a little bit thin in terms of personnel and experience, but I’m confident with those who are going to replace these guys. I’m hoping the

replacements will play to their full potential and perhaps continue to play in the next few matches.”

Dynamos have enjoyed a good run at the Colliery in recent times, losing just twice there since 2012 and if they can get another positive result again this time

around, they will probably finish the weekend in the top four.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures

Today: Black Rhinos v Chapungu United (National Sports Stadium), Harare City v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Luveve), TelOne v Bulawayo Chiefs

(Ascot)

Tomorrow: Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Caps United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Mushowani Stars v Ngezi

Platinum (Trojan), Triangle United v FC Platinum (Gibbo)