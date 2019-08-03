Hard work yields great results

SUCCESS LIFE Jonah Nyoni

THERE are moments in life when you feel everything is against you. You fight, but you lose.

You cry and no one comes to your rescue. You pray, and it’s as though God is not hearing. The pain keeps growing. What do you do when life is against you?

Fight the more

Everyone is gifted, but it is not enough to be gifted or talented. Identify your gift and improve your gift. That takes fighters. Life is hard, it only needs

fighters. Wealth does not come on a silver platter, it takes fighters.

Your value in the market increases as long as you are willing to hone your skills. When someone is sleeping, you get into studying.

Just think of this: If you read one hour a day, you will have read 365 hours in a single year. How many people do that? There are few. You become what you

fight for. Fight in the night, fight through the storm and fight through negative voices.

Don’t listen to haters

Most people love it when you remain poor. They want you average. The moment you raise your standard, they start to speak. Don’t listen to them, that’s not your

business. Your business is to work on your craft. Listen to the gut voice and to God’s voice.

Keep the vision in front of you

Life is at times hard, but never allow your vision to be clouded by those hardships. Don’t let those tears blur your vision. Never allow pain to paralyse your

potential. Stay focused. Pain is inevitable, but someone once said that it is part of the process.

Fail intelligently

Most people are afraid of failing, but it is through failing that we can succeed. People that are successful have failed over and over again. They fall, but

they get up and never give up.

At times, you have to fail more, to excel more. We are afraid of failing because we are afraid of what other people will say. We are afraid of what mama will

say, and as such we stay in the comfort zone.

Free yourself from what people will say. Thomas J Watson said: “If you want to increase your success rate, double your failure rate.”

Work your breath out

Hard work leads to great results. Work your breath out. Eric Thomas usually says you improve your skill by beating on your craft daily, and not occasionally.

Average people put on an average effort. Successful and significant people work more than an average person.

Average people are good at complaining, hard workers have results to show for it.

Successful people read daily, average people read less or don’t read at all. Average people improve their skill, knowledge and are hungry. Average people are

content with mediocrity, and they seat on their laurels.

Successful people educate themselves. Average people hate education. Successful people graduate from academic level to self-education. Average people end with

academic level.

Change your vocabulary

The person that determines your success is yourself. As you face pain, you need to properly tune your internal psychology. Your inner voice or self-talk

determines whether you will win or not. Talk to the hero in you. Motivate the king or queen in you. What others say about you does not matter so much compared

to what you say to yourself. To win the outer game, you have to master the inner game; your voice.

Parting Point: The best things in life are on the other side called pain. Going to the gym is painful, but soon you will grow a great body. It’s painful to

sleep for a few hours reading and improving your mind, but the wisdom is worth it. To increase your value, increase the time you spend on your purpose.