Caps pursue FC Platinum

Caps United are looking to hunt down Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log leaders FC Platinum, who opened a four-point gap between the two sides on Wednesday.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Both sides have tough assignments at the weekend, with FC Platinum travelling to the Lowveld for a match against Triangle United, while the Green Machine entertain resurgent Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium.

The two are among a host of teams that have a realistic chance of winning the league title this term, with the race wide open at the half way stage of the campaign.

Caps United technical director Nelson Matongorere yesterday said his team could ill-afford more slip-ups as they target cutting FC Platinum’s lead.

He said that going into the next round of matches, they would be hoping that by the end of this week, they would have reduced the deficit.

“This game is very important for us because if you look at where we are, we are four points short of FC Platinum’s tally and we want to cut that gap. We can’t allow them to keep on increasing the gap,” he said.

“It’s game on and it’s very important for us to cut the gap. Everybody is in the title race, even Bulawayo Chiefs, if they win all their remaining matches starting this weekend, they can end up being champions. But on our side we want to get to the top,” he added, as the Green Machine build up to the blockbuster clash with Bosso.

Matongorere said the players were looking forward to the big match on Sunday and everyone wants to get involved.

“This is a big game everyone is looking forward to. Even myself, I am having sleepless nights looking forward to the match against Highlanders on Sunday. Highlanders have been in top form. They won their last two matches and have been in good form, especially at home.So that means it’s going to be a very entertaining match for the fans,” he said.

“I think the crowd will be big and they will enjoy the game. We have a clean bill of health. This is why this game has come at a good time for us. No one wants to miss this type of game. It’s like a derby. Even those with injuries, they will raise their hands and say ‘coach, I want to play’.”

The last four matches between the two sides ended in draws, with the last three all ending goalless.

Both can ill-afford another share of the points as they target upward movements on the league table.

Highlanders sit ninth on the table with 23 points, but have scored a measly 11 goals so far, which has been their biggest undoing.