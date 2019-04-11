Hatred, selfishness affects Tuku family

It is very agonising to notice events that are taking place within the late icon musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s family. He must be turning in his grave by now.
By Tarisai Chimwedu,Our Reader
What is really pushing Selmor and Sandra to appear so much concerned about their late father’s legacy, while at the same time attacking their stepmother Daisy in public?
My main issue here is about Selmor and Sandra. We may all be aware that at one time they were not in good books with their father, raising suspicion why the two daughters now seem to care so much, a feat they failed when their father was still alive.
To make matters worse, Selmor left her bedridden father for dead, while she went to London for a show. Very sad, indeed.
Furthermore, where did their mother Melody Murape get the audacity, who had long back divorced and was snubbed at Mtukudzi’s funeral, to tell those who cared to listen that Selmor is the annointed one of her father.
It’s now clear that the three are being driven by jealous, greediness, hatred and selfishness towards Daisy. It’s now clear the three are maximising every opportunity they get in the media to say whatever, especially when it is directed at Daisy.
After all, we thought the Tuku brand was bigger than those greedy people whom we demand to have cool heads and plan life as a family and to not cause divisions within the family.
Selmor, Sandra and their mother must leave everything to the Mtukudzi family elders to solve the matter rather than exposing their level of ignorance to the public.
Gamatox Mutasa
He will never turn in his grave because the dead know nothing according to Ecclesiastes .You seem to side with only 1 party who maybe paid you a few dollars to write this sick piece.You need to understand that Melody and her kids were/are bitter for losing their father to Daisy and what they are doing is very natural.And Daisy herself had a hand in everything that is happening now coz she wanted Melody “to be forgotten “as if she never existed judging by what happened at Tuku funeral.Even paMemorial she never consulted the girls despite them being the eldest.Ini my father remarried when my mom died and when he died paspeech we gave equal chances to the families of both wives-ndochivanhu chaicho ichocho.
Leo Mapira
And who are you to write such nonsense as well. Why dont you also leave it to the Tuku family to sort out their mess.