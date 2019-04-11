Hatred, selfishness affects Tuku family

It is very agonising to notice events that are taking place within the late icon musician Oliver Mtukudzi’s family. He must be turning in his grave by now.

By Tarisai Chimwedu,Our Reader

What is really pushing Selmor and Sandra to appear so much concerned about their late father’s legacy, while at the same time attacking their stepmother Daisy in public?

My main issue here is about Selmor and Sandra. We may all be aware that at one time they were not in good books with their father, raising suspicion why the two daughters now seem to care so much, a feat they failed when their father was still alive.

To make matters worse, Selmor left her bedridden father for dead, while she went to London for a show. Very sad, indeed.

Furthermore, where did their mother Melody Murape get the audacity, who had long back divorced and was snubbed at Mtukudzi’s funeral, to tell those who cared to listen that Selmor is the annointed one of her father.

It’s now clear that the three are being driven by jealous, greediness, hatred and selfishness towards Daisy. It’s now clear the three are maximising every opportunity they get in the media to say whatever, especially when it is directed at Daisy.

After all, we thought the Tuku brand was bigger than those greedy people whom we demand to have cool heads and plan life as a family and to not cause divisions within the family.

Selmor, Sandra and their mother must leave everything to the Mtukudzi family elders to solve the matter rather than exposing their level of ignorance to the public.