Respect my private life: Andy Muridzo

CONTEMPORARY musician Andy Muridzo, whose marriage has hit a rocky patch, has pleaded with his fans to stay away from his private life following his estranged wife Chido “Mai Keketso” Manyange’s decision to file for divorce.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Muridzo, who had taken a lot of flak from fans over his troubled marriage, appealed to the fans to allow him to deal with the matter away from the public glare.

Writing on his Facebook page, the Dherira hitmaker said: “To all my fans, please, let me solve my private life alone, but (I am) promising you a beautiful album in 2019. Thank you.”

Before the domestic dispute spilled over into the courts, Muridzo and Mai Keketso were involved in nasty public spats, after which the former approached the civil court seeking a peace order.

Muridzo claimed his former wife was disturbing his peace, destroying his property and causing havoc at his live shows.

Some fans have expressed mixed reactions to Muridzo’s behaviour, with others urging him to seek mentorship from veteran artistes such as music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, on how to handle fame.

The fans said Muridzo should understand he was a musician and not a socialite and urged him not to fight with Facebook users, but to work behind the scenes.

Others said Muridzo should appreciate that by virtue of being a public figure, his privacy was not guaranteed.

“Once you choose to be a public figure, your life ceases to be private. When all was rosy, you would not make it private as you posted everything on Facebook. Now that things have taken a sour turn, you want to lecture people on how to mind their business,” wrote one user.

Another user said Muridzo was simply paying the price of fame and there was nothing he could do about it.

“Stop answering questions on your personal life on social media. Keep grinding,” the fan said.

In the past, Muridzo found himself linked to raunchy dancer Bev Sibanda, after the latter claimed the musician had impregnated her.