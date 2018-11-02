Zim team ready for SA battle of wits

ZIMBABWE is gunning to reclaim its glory for the third consecutive time in the National School Quiz Championship (NSQC) which is set to be held in Johannesburg South Africa from December 6 to 12.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

With Marist Nyanga winning the 2016 edition, St John’s Emerald Hill scooping the 2017 title and Kuwadzana 2 High taking the NSQC Sir Fruit Spirit award, Zimbabwe schools want to prove that they are the region’s academic giants.

NSQC World Series founder and chief executive producer, Ian Venganai, said the championship is a platform were the potential of academics is bred.

“NSQC brand vision is one that recognises true potential of academic excellence and encourages without discrimination of race, gender or social class.

NSQC has always been open to every school in the world and with that in mind we have created as an academic sport like any other form of after class activity like soccer, rugby or cricket,” Venganai said.

Eleven high schools will represent Zimbabwe at the this year’s NSQC edition and these include Prince Edward, Falcon College, Goromonzi, Marist Nyanga, St Ignatius, Regina Mundi, Zengeza High and St John’s Chikwaka, with the support of Joina City and Alpha Media Holdings.

A member of the 2016 winning team, Kuziva Mawire, said his NSQC experience has helped him to have confidence.

“If it was not for NSQC, then I would probably not be able to speak confidently in front of people. NSQC taught me confidence, self-esteem, and self-belief-through the interviews, the reviews, the podiums and all,” he said.

The free-to-air world class production has been beamed on over 16 television channels and broadcast in 64 countries.