Doctors nail army in killings

ZIMBABWE’S military was responsible for the fatal shooting of six civilians, some of whom had nothing to do with the post-election protests that erupted on August 1 in Harare, the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has said.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
The shooting took place after armed soldiers in tanks rolled into the central business district to quell protests over alleged delays in announcing presidential results as the opposition claimed that the vote had been rigged in a manner reminiscent of clamp downs associated with the near four-decade rule of former President Robert Mugabe.
Top military and police commanders on Monday and Tuesday appeared before the commission of inquiry into the violence and denied that the army was behind the deaths of six civilians by gunshots wounds.
But ZADHR in a report said it had attended to 11 people with gapping gun-shot wounds and accused government of a cover-up job while in one case the feared Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) tried to interfere with medical work.
The report titled: Zimbabwe a New Era/Error and compiled by medical doctors Norman Matara and Fortune Nyamande, documents cases the group attended to between August 1 and September 5, including 72 cases of politically-motivated violence.
“A male (41) who was shot in the chest by soldiers and died on the spot. He was certified dead by a ZADHR doctor at Parirenyatwa Hospital. However, when the doctor tried to examine the body to ascertain the full nature of the injuries, he was stopped by a suspected State agent and the body was whisked away. Post-mortem results could not be obtained,” the report says of one case.
Of the 102 cases of political violence that were documented by ZADHR, 31 were perpetrated by soldiers, traditional leaders accounted for eight while 20 were attributed to Zanu PF supporters. The report says 19 were by unknown people while only two were attributed to the post poll violence “protestors.”
According to the report, most of those who were shot had wounds indicating they were fleeing.
“Reports by medical personnel indicated that most of the entry gunshot wounds and exit wounds of victims were consistent with those of individuals shot whilst fleeing,” the report said.
Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda and other senior army officers, in submissions made to the inquiry headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, denied that the military killed anyone.
Police also claimed their investigations had thus far drawn blanks but pointed an accusing finger at MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa who they say incited his supporters to protest.
The ZADHR report says “there was disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force (by the army), resulting in the death of at least 6 civilians and a lot more were injured.”
“In the following days the army carried out a crackdown in Harare’s high-density suburbs that included beatings and harassment of people. In other areas such as Muzarabani, Mutoko and Maramba-Pfungwe, opposition supporters and party polling agents were displaced from their homes after being threatened with torture or death, or both,” ZADHR said.
ZADHR provided emergency medical and surgical treatment to victims, conducted rigorous in-depth interviews with survivors and offered psychological counselling services.
The concourt tutored us to present evidence when we testify. How can learned people just push a statement to say so and so shot people. Who where when? ARE SOME ME KEYS QUESTIONS TO BE ANSWERED. PSE APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMISSION AND ANSWER THE QUESTIONS
What else is needed. Postmortem denied. Police and army denying facts in the public gallery and in international eyes. An apology and compansation by the army and government was best. One wonders what happens to people who disappear in their hands given this attempt to cover up information. That is why Ed made a long walk in the dead of the night to jump the border fleeing from these same murderers. Those denying known facts should face the full ruth of the law. Its an opportunity to cleance our force and Zec of these thugs.
What is the difference between a doctor and a doctor for human rights?
a doctor for human rights is an MDC activist
Comment…A doctor of human rights is a politically affiliated doctor to MDC-, same as lawyers. Doctors are supposed to be apolitical.
Anonymous urikutaura dhodho tseki
Kwana! Are you saying MDC are the Champions of Human Rights? Is that a dictionary only available to weed smokers? There is plenty of Human Rights Activists in ZIM. Kasi uri muChinja?
mr mrs miss pastor or whatever, who calls yourself anonymous shame on you because you are seemingly agreeing with the killings of innocent people. Why do you think anything to do with human rights is wrong remember it is the politicians who do not respect the rights of people who voted them into power. it is all the same as long as one is a zimbabwean it it will be lucky for one to smell a right
mr anonimous seems to be agreeing to the killings of innocent people. the police should bring to book the accused persons who killed these people not to build an awkward story on impossible circumstances. surely they must have tangible evidence not suppositions
Anonymous you are a damp squib.The mere fact that your president had to run for dear life during Bob’s reign in the dead of the night crossing borders without shoes with the same murderers in hot persuit,the same murderers that he is now using to maim others confirms to the fact that he knew if found he was going to be killed in cold blood.What more proof do these zanu pf idiots want that there are people who are actually paid to murder in zanu pf when their president survived from these same people?
pfutseki imbwa dzevanhu soldiers killed innocent civilians under whose order
Trevor supports this bloodthirsty government saying we dodged a bullet.. Which bullet? Ask those who were shot by these vampires in uniforms… Even go ahead to deny it blatantly… What level of impunity is this?
People seem to have forgotten about that woman who was working at ZINWA who was shot while coming from work. he tried to tell the soldier that I am coming from work but shot at a close range. Can ana anonymous comment on this one please.
Ohh God help Zimbabwe
RUBBISH from the MDC doctors. thought it was evidence the the commission
The Rihanna i know is a satanist
the satanists i know are MDC ,people of RED COULOUR,sanctioneers,egocentric political illuminat cult.
Iwe dzako dzakakwana here?
