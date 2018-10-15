AMHVoices: ZimRights condemn police crackdown on unions

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) condemns the recent human rights abuses by the police.

ZimRights

The human rights violations were perpetrated in a bid to stop plans by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to demonstrate against tax hikes, increases in the prices of basic goods and the economic meltdown.

Police arrested and detained scores of members and leaders of the ZCTU in Harare, Mutare and Masvingo, including the Congress’ president, Peter Mutasa and secretary-general, Japhet Moyo, who were picked up from their offices by heavily armed riot police on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

The arrests, assaults and detentions follow the police’s announcement and enforcement of an illegal ban against demonstrations in violation of Section 59 of the Constitution, ostensibly to prevent the spread of cholera.

Police details have been combing the streets of major towns, especially Harare, rounding up, arresting and assaulting suspected activists.

ZimRights urges the police to stop the human rights violations against citizens and respect the people’s right to freely express themselves in peaceful ways, including demonstrations.

The deterioration in the human rights situation also follows the recent final report by the European Union Observer Mission which condemned the manner in which the Zimbabwean elections were conducted in July 2018.