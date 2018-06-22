Chamisa keeps alliance partners on hold

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has kept his disgruntled partners, who are demanding an urgent meeting to iron out differences relating to allocation of seats, on hold.
The alliance has been tottering on the brink of collapse, particularly in the wake of the chaos that rocked its candidate nomination process amid accusations that Chamisa’s MDC-T party grabbed most seats initially allocated to his partners.
MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube, whose party MDC was also affected, yesterday said an indaba was, indeed, in the offing to “thrash out a lot of issues”.
“There are issues to be discussed and it is important that we meet. I have talked to all alliance partners and the need for a principals meeting is unequivocal. We should have met this week, but we could not because of a hectic schedule. We are most likely going to meet early next week,” Ncube said.
“Principals want a frank conversation to take stock of what happened that should not have happened.”
But Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, said his boss did not “take kindly to demands”.
“The language suggests that there is a demand for a meeting … and the president (Chamisa) would regret use of such language. President Nelson Chamisa is a consensus builder and would have used better terms,” Sibanda said.
He said Chamisa was heavily involved in campaigns “to try and win votes for all those running under the MDC Alliance ticket”.
“He is sure that leaders of alliance partners are preparing to join in the fray and help win a resounding victory for the people of Zimbabwe. The president who is the leader of the alliance is currently out of Harare and will check all his incoming correspondence and respond appropriately,” Sibanda said.
Ncube said the MDC-T’s actions had left some alliance partners with no seat either in Parliament or at local authorities’ level.
“It is important to note that some alliance partners will definitely not have representation both at Parliament and local authorities’ level after their allocated seats were grabbed by the MDC-T, in particular,” the former Industry minister, who leads the smaller MDC party, said.
“They want to know what they will get from the alliance going forward. These issues have to be thrashed out so we can focus on the campaign proper.”
eliasha
we said it from long ago that it doesn’t work out and we will say it again that the sooner this grand alliance splits the better for opposition politics and in any case there are not going to reap anything out of the forthcoming elections and by lucky maybe only one person who may be considered for one of those weak cyber ministerial posts is nelson and the rest will be relegated into the political dustbin
Thobela Nyandezulu
Chamisa is displaying authoritarian tendencies and this guy is a Mugabe in the making.This kind of behaviour stems from the way he manoeuvred to the ascendancy of the presidency of the party.As a result, he lacks confidence and ever feels insecure.Should he by chance ascend to the presidency of Zimbabwe,he is likely to purge those he perceives to threaten his position.This is how Mugabe wormed his way to the presidency of Zanu and throughout his political career felt ever insecure and survived through purges and divide and rule tactics.
Anonymous
A dictator in the making here. Reading between the lines, the story suggests animosity. It seems Chamisa is not helping his case by behaviours but I would not totally blame him the people who are doing all these things are the MDC-T Acting Chair and SG who seem to be eyeing the Congress. Indeed, Chamisa seems to be set to fail both in July and at the coming Congress. He seems now unpopular bot within the Party and the Alliance and is Campaigning on his own. It is clear that the Alliance Partners are not with him in the campaign. And what will happen when he is defeated in July. Chamisa does not seem to in full control of MDC-T now. The Afrobarometer showed that Chamisa is not going to win the elections and that surveys is accepted by those people in Europe and America. And people listen to the YOUTHS we expected to vote for Chamisa, most are not registered and for those registered, they seem unimpressed by Chamisa, some are registered but seem now not ready to vote. This was Chamisa’s chance but he was set to fail by the way the ALLIANCE was designed
An Alliance of Shame
“He does not take kindly to demands….”…. dictator through and through. In this case, the demands are justified. There is need for the principals to meet and iron out their differences. What Chamisa is in essence saying is that his party is strong enough to go alone. Ironically, this was Khupe’s position that earned her the wrath of Chamisa’s faction. Of course, she being woman and Ndebele had no power in the party. For his part, Ncube sided with Chamisa when Khupe’s was beig bashed left, right and centre. He is now realising albeit too late that he has been nothing but a mop to clear Chamisa’s dirty waters. It reminds me of a famous poetry:
There was a young lady of Riga
Who smiled as she rode on a tiger,
They returned from the ride
With the lady inside,
And the smile on the face of the tiger