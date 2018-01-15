Tahle ‘dates’ Jah Prayzah

MILITARY Touch Movement (MTM)’s first lady, Tahle Wedzinza, is set to release her debut video titled Give Me More, a collaborative effort with contemporary musician Jah Prayzah.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The video, which will be released at midnight tomorrow, was shot in South Africa by Nic Roux, while the song was produced, DJ Tamuka under MTM.

Tahle — as Anesu Katahle Dawani is popularly known — told NewsDay she was excited about the development.

The songstress, who rose to fame after featuring in MTM’s blockbuster song, Chekeche, said this was her debut video.

“I am excited, but also very aware that not everyone will understand the difference between acting and life, but I hope people will like the video, especially those who take family life seriously,”she said.

Tahle said the song was about faithfulness and communication in relationships.

“A lot of marriages fall apart because the relationships are stagnant. So we are just promoting couples to have great friendships, be faithful and love the one you married,” she said.

“Couples must have fun. Dress well. Go out, play together and enjoy each other’s company and support each other.”

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said the video was going to enhance Tahle’s game in the music industry.

“This track is definitely going to be a chart-topper just like Chekeche. It’s a love song that will really get people dancing and feeling in love too,” he said.

Tahle has produced three singles since she ventured into the music industry which are Love is a Friend, Hautendeseke and Mabukabieni.

