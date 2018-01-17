Popular cab driver charged with kidnap, rape

A POPULAR Mutare taxi driver has been arrested on allegations of kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old juvenile before threatening to kill her if she spilt the beans.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

William Musimhi (23) appeared before Mutare regional magistrate Loice Mukunyadzi charged with rape and kidnapping.

Prosecutor Malvern Musarurwa told the court that on October 1 last year, the complainant, a Grade Seven pupil at a local school, went to Manicaland Showgrounds to meet her friends.

The complainant boarded a taxi at around 6pm to the central business district in the company of her friends.

Musarurwa told the court that when they got into town at Meikles Park, the accused dropped off the complainant’s friends.

Musimhi allegedly instructed the complainant to remain in the motor vehicle, arguing that she had not paid for the ride.

A dispute arose between Musimhi and the complainant. The accused insisted the complainant should pay her fare, but the juvenile and her friends reasoned with him.

Musimhi then allegedly kidnapped the complainant and raped her once.

Musarurwa told the court that the accused threatened to kill the complainant if she revealed the matter to anyone.

He gave her a bus fare of 50 cents and drove away. The complainant reportedly went to Chikanga and did not go home.

The matter reportedly came to light the following day after the mother asked her where she had slept.

The complainant was medically examined.

Farai Matinhure represented the accused, who is out of custody and the trial session resumes today.

Related posts: