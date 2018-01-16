AMHVoices: It’s impossible to trust Jonathan Moyo

A FEW months ago when Jonathan Moyo was enjoying State power as a government minister, he was pompous, greedy, arrogant and cruel.
By Pardon Maguta,Our Reader
He defended every evil that the former President Robert Mugabe-led regime committed against long-abused Zimbabweans.
Rewinding time to the time he was the minister responsible for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, many will recall how journalist Andrew Meldrum was ejected out of the country because he worked for a foreign media house.
Local journalists suffered. Moyo crafted some of the most draconian media laws. He made sure the Daily News was silenced.
Fast-forward to 2018: His boss Mugabe out of power and Moyo a fugitive and wanted man by the new regime, Moyo is now trying to lecture everyone on how bad Zanu PF and, in particular, the current Presidency, are.
No, that cannot be!
What I want Moyo to know is that the situation has always been very bad for most people. He is one of the architects of the people’s suffering.
We have never had any free and fair elections before. The government has always been illegitimate. There has never been rule of law. The government has always had military aspects even under Mugabe.
His BBC HardTalk interview was nothing, but cheap political talk from a bitter man who was overpowered, disarmed and driven off the feeding trough.
Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao, also a former Cabinet minister, cannot now turn to be champions of the Zimbabwe democratic struggle.
They were corrupt and abusive. They fought rough and lost. No crocodile tears can erase that. Moyo, as a political turncoat, thinks he can hijack the fight of the people for his personal benefit.
What all the dangerous and corrupt people like Moyo et al must know is that a true democratically-elected government will prosecute them more vigorously for the crimes they allegedly committed against the people and corruption.
It is an insult to most people for Moyo to say they miss Mugabe, as if he was a good leader. He must stop taking people for granted. He must stop thinking for the masses.
The current government has its own inefficiency and shortcomings, but no one is worried about Mugabe. It’s impossible to trust Moyo even after his horror escape from the teeth of the military.
Moyo and friends must fight their wars alone. We continue with our own wars in our own ways which he has always despised.
Zvogwadza
Moyo imh**a
Johno
No one could have put it better, Pardon.
Chiwoniso
like him or hate him Jonso is a an excellent politician….just like you say Moyo shld speak for himself..that statement should have reminded you to speak for your self some of us trust Moyo. He told us that a some power hungry people were planning a coup, he told the Politburo that usually leaders were betrayed by long time comrade and we have seen it happen so we ( me and other like minded people) have every reason to believe him Its okay if you mr author and other like minded people do not want to trust him…time will tell who was right…lets leave it at that
Lucky mandaz mapillar
I like him, Moyo is a think tank.Please professor do whatever you can in order to remove the coup led government.
Bhatoka
Nxaaaa moyo uyu ama…ma aifunga kuti achakururirwa nagire achimuti ndakupinza pau Vice and subsequently pau Pres. Manje mese naMoyo wako ndimwi majaira. Isu maZimbo tigere naED wedu. makaura vana Moyo naana Kasukumvere here kana vere handizivi
ho
Moyo is a a big snake always ready to bite
Rockford
They say Cde. Mugabe was not forced to quit. Moyo says he was forced to quit! We all know Moyo is correct in saying so. One funny observation is that Mugabe did not change clothes, the shirt, tie and suit the day before the graduation, the day of the graduation, as if he was under detention. They were never protecting him as they profess, but he was held under duress and this was indeed a coup. There is even no proof that Mugabe resigned as tat letter could have simply be forged. Call it what you may, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating! Rinamanyanga hariputirwi!
Bhatoka
So what? do you want him back? He is gone! He stole the election from Chematama in 2008. Asi haugari muZim kanhi. He got the tatse of his own bitter bitter bitter meds!
Predator
@Rockford.How many more years were you expecting the dictator to rule alongside stupid wife and an ignorant Professor.We warned,the political landscape was fast changing,mazuva ekuridzirwa mhururu munhu asati ane chaataura akapfuura.Whether it was a soft coup or not,we are only happy it brought us a change.Zvekusageza nekuchinja mbatya zvine basa rei uye nani?
Chatunga
Who cares, we are happy he is gone weather he resigned or not. If it was forged, the person behind this is our hero.
ho
Kupenga uko all what we wanted was to remove Mugabe. It was not easy for a civilian to remove the dictator.
mukumba
Tete Viola GWENA dont be quiete .here you killed JOHNSO .why not forgive him and get him to contribute to country if he is willing to apologise.He has the brains tete.
Majaira Bopoto
Gentleman debating whether Bob was right or wrong will steal our precious time in regrouping under one common cause. We should continue to scrutinize the current regime and make sure we wont repeat the same mistake of letting them overstay.
Majaira Bopoto
Jonso is a veteran turncoat. but I feel we still need him to a certain extent. He is naturally manipulative but he as well may provide the much needed political ammunition when everyone else seems to have an empty magazine.
Backbencher
Freedom of speech is allowed. Let Jonso express himself like Dr Stop it. That shows the type of leader he is. Bitter, angry and a amanipulative person. Kasukuwere Ari zii zvake pondering on the next chapter in a foreign country. Chisingapere chinoshura.