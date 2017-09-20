Fungisai jailed

GOSPEL music sensation Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave (36) was yesterday slapped with a five-month jail term, after she was convicted on her own plea for negligent driving.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Zvakavapano-Mashavave will, however, not spend time in prison after presiding magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura set aside three months on condition of good behaviour and a $200 fine for the remaining two months.

Chitumbura said in passing sentence, she considered that Zvakavapano-Mashavave was a first offender who had also shown remorse for her errors.

The negligent driving charge arose after the top gospel musician lost control of her Mercedes Benz vehicle and rammed into three other vehicles on July 27 this year.

Prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti told the court during trial that at around 11pm on the day in question, Zvakavapano-Mashavave — who is a licensed driver — was driving along Leopold Takawira Street going to Avondale in Harare, occupying the inner lane.

The court also heard that Zvakavapano-Mashavave was following too close to a Toyota Corolla, driven by first complainant Onias Kapuranyika.

The musician failed to keep a proper look-out and made an overtaking error thereby hitting a Toyota Wish on the right front wheel, driven by second complainant Makwara Kudakwashe, who was occupying the outer lane.

The court heard that the gospel star lost control of her vehicle and hit Kapuranyika’s vehicle on the rear left side. As a result of Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s error, the third complainant Patrick Zimbiru, who was driving a Subaru vehicle rammed, the musician’s vehicle from behind.

The State further stated that Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s Mercedes Benz sustained extensive damage, while Makwara’s vehicle sustained damage on the right rear front passenger seat and Kapuranyika’s vehicle sustained rear lenses damage and Zimbiru’s vehicle on the bumper.

Makwara suffered some injuries and this was confirmed by a medical report presented in court.

The court heard that Zvakavapano-Mashavave was speeding, following too close to the vehicle in front and failing to keep a proper look-out.