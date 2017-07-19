Cuckolded injiva kills rival

A SOUTH Africa-based Masvingo man allegedly fatally stabbed a rival suitor after finding him in his wife’s rented house in Dulivhadzimo, Beitbridge, sometime in December 2015.

BY SILAS NKALA

The accused, Clever Dhambara, yesterday appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi over the alleged murder of Onisimo Mudzipurwa (31), whom he accused of having an extramarital affair with his wife, Chipo Mushonga.

Dhambara denied the murder charge, but admitted to having assaulted Mudzipurwa.

State witness, Mushonga told the court that the incident happened after she had severed her relationship with Dhambara, following his relocation to South Africa.

“After he left me, I continued staying at the house we were renting, but since he had not paid rent for three months I went to stay with my sister,” she said.

Mushonga said she had to look for a job to sustain herself and children and she later met Mudzipurwa, who proposed love to her and she accepted.

She said Mudzipurwa then found a house to rent for her and she relocated from her sister’s place to the new home, but she was not living with the now-deceased.

Mushonga said, on December 20, 2015, Dhambara came back and demanded some clothes he had left behind.

The State alleged that on December 23, 2015, Mudzipurwa went to Chipo’s house where he met Dhambara.

Dhambara allegedly confronted Mudzipurwa and demanded to know why he was in his wife’s room. The two allegedly exchanged words and Dhambara picked up a broken piece of glass and stabbed Mudzipurwa once on the right collar bone.

Mudzipurwa allegedly stormed out of the house bleeding and collapsed about 200 metres away.

He was later taken to Mbedzi Police Base by well-wishers, leading to Dhambara’s arrest the following day.

Mudzipurwa died a few hours later.

In his defence, Dhambara told the court that he had come back to investigate reports that his wife was dating Mudzipurwa.

He, however, denied charges of fatally stabbing Mudzipurwa, saying he only fought him using open hands. Judgment on the matter will be passed today.

Trust Muduuma represented the State.