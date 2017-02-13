Manuvire, Zekumbawire join ZPC Kariba

ZPC Kariba have made a statement about their ambitions next term after capturing striker, Francesco Zekumbawire and Raphael Manuvire, who had been on Harare City’s books.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zekumbawire, who played for Hwange and Harare giants Dynamos and then Harare City signed for cash-rich Tanzanian outfit Azam on a two-year deal in August last year.

He played there for six months before he was sold to a club in Qatar. However, the player could not play in that country due to complications over his registration and he decided to return to Zimbabwe, where Bulawayo giants Highlanders and ZPC Kariba were reported to be waiting to take him on board.

Although Highlanders were said to have tabled an offer already, they were beaten to his signature by ZPC Kariba.

Zekumbawire signed the deal yesterday. Efforts to get a comment from ZPC Kariba were fruitless yesterday, but George Deda, the player’s manager, confirmed capture of the striker by the Kariba-based side.

“ZPC Kariba has signed Zekumbawire on a two-year deal. He has just returned home and there was interest from Highlanders as well, but it was ZPC Kariba, who managed to sign him yesterday [Saturday]. There is also an option, which could see him returning to Qatar, but that would be subject to negotiations with ZPC Kariba, who now own the player. I am confident he will be a success,” he said.

It has been learnt that the Sunday Chidzambwa-coached side has reunited with forward Raphael Manuvire, who joins after an unhappy spell with Harare City last season.

Manuvire signed a new contract with his former club last week joining defender, Obey Mwerahari, who left Harare giants Dynamos.

Manuvire joined the Sunshine City boys together with Ronald Chitiyo in what was the biggest transfer deal by Harare City, who also added former Dynamos rightback Blessing Moyo.

But the trio has since left, with Manuvire being the latest to leave the club to reunite with his former teammates in Kariba after struggling for game time following sharp differences with former coach Moses Chunga.

Mwerahari was one of several Dynamos players, who left the club, with midfielders Brett Amidu and Dominic Mukandi having joined FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum following the expiry of their contracts on December 31. Godknows Murwira has also joined Ngezi Platinum, while first choice goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has joined South African Premiership side, leaving the Glamour Boys a severely depleted squad.