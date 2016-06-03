News Day #MWF2016 Highlights

Nosipho Bhebhe is a social worker who has worked in volunteer-tourism for eight years. She runs a program for international volunteers working in different community-based projects in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Nosipho is the founder of Women on the Move, a project aimed at empowering women in different income-generating projects, as well as Youth on the Move, which aims to empower the youth and motivate them into dreaming big in both urban and rural parts of Victoria Falls. She is currently working freelance as a safari guide for Overseas Adventure Travel, and as a social work consultant for All Out Africa in Victoria Falls. Nosipho has skills in monitoring and evaluation, resource mobilization, funding proposal writing, and project management. Upon completion of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, she aims to grow both Women on the Move and Youth on the Move through gender equality, youth empowerment, and poverty eradication efforts in Victoria Falls

Darlington Farai Muyambwa has over seven years’ experience in development and governance having worked in the sectors of health, youth, and natural resources governance. Currently, Darlington is the national coordinator for the Publish What You Pay Coalition, which works on promoting transparency and accountability in the extractive sector. As a coordinator, he is responsible for program design, fundraising, implementation, monitoring, learning, sharing, and evaluating the work at national, regional, and international level. Darlington holds a master’s in Peace and Governance, in which he focused mainly on accountability and leadership. He is also a trained communicator, with an honors degree in Media and Society Studies. After the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Darlington plans to establish a center for youth and development that seeks to professionalize youth work and advance research and advisory services on youth developmental issues.