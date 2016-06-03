News Day #MWF2016 Highlights

Nosipho Bhebhe is a social worker who has worked in volunteer-tourism for eight years. She runs a program for international volunteers working in different community-based projects in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Nosipho is the founder of Women on the Move, a project aimed at empowering women in different income-generating projects, as well as Youth on the Move, which aims to empower the youth and motivate them into dreaming big in both urban and rural parts of Victoria Falls. She is currently working freelance as a safari guide for Overseas Adventure Travel, and as a social work consultant for All Out Africa in Victoria Falls. Nosipho has skills in monitoring and evaluation, resource mobilization, funding proposal writing, and project management. Upon completion of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, she aims to grow both Women on the Move and Youth on the Move through gender equality, youth empowerment, and poverty eradication efforts in Victoria Falls
Darlington Farai Muyambwa has over seven years’ experience in development and governance having worked in the sectors of health, youth, and natural resources governance. Currently, Darlington is the national coordinator for the Publish What You Pay Coalition, which works on promoting transparency and accountability in the extractive sector. As a coordinator, he is responsible for program design, fundraising, implementation, monitoring, learning, sharing, and evaluating the work at national, regional, and international level. Darlington holds a master’s in Peace and Governance, in which he focused mainly on accountability and leadership. He is also a trained communicator, with an honors degree in Media and Society Studies. After the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Darlington plans to establish a center for youth and development that seeks to professionalize youth work and advance research and advisory services on youth developmental issues.
Gumbura
Can someone please give me Bhebhe’s phone number
Dhongwana
0778943218
thisby
She’s lovely don’t ya think?
bny23731
My first job out of High School was at St Paul and over the next 5 years Iearned so very much. Seeing the hospital torn down tears a small piece of my heart out. The Daughters of Charity and the doctors and staff of St Paul Hospital will always be with me……
——————– ◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐◐ www.factoryofincome.com
Winser
Well done ma-bhebhe, we are proud of you. Wish you all the best.
Excel
So motivating you are Bhebhe, keep the standard high. God bless you.
Otha Lorance
I am not rattling wonderful with English but I get hold this really leisurely to interpret .
Noe Farish
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Lorriane Peaches
Awesome read , I am going to spend more time learning about this subject
Titus Kaschak
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new surveys are added- checkbox and from now on when a comment is added I receive four emails with the exact same comment. Can there be however you can get rid of me from that service? Thanks!
Lane Granneman
Can I merely say what a relief to discover someone who actually knows what theyre dealing with on the net. You actually learn how to bring an issue to light and produce it important. The diet really need to check out this and understand why side of your story. I cant believe youre no more well-known because you certainly provide the gift.
Jordon Rengifo
This will be the appropriate weblog for really wants to check out this topic. You know much its virtually tricky to argue along with you (not that I personally would want…HaHa). You actually put a new spin using a topic thats been revealed for decades. Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
Wilson Shigeta
Many thanks for the fantastic post C I’d fun reading it! That i love this blog.
Nolan Eikner
Very Nice website. I recently engineered mine and that i was craving for some ideas and you gave me a number of. might i raise you whether or not you developed the web site by youself ?
Raleigh Branscombe
in China, they do not respect intellectual property at all. too many software and movie pirates out there,.
Ronnie Coiner
Just added this blog to my favorites. I enjoy reading your blogs and hope you keep them coming!
Dannie Guisbert
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thank you!
Arletta Ho
Perfect piece of work you have done, this site is really cool with great info .
Duane Peno
Good day. i am doing research right now and your blog really helped me”
Sammy Sampere
There a few intriguing points at some point on this page but I don’t know if all of them center to heart. There exists some validity but I’m going to take hold opinion until I investigate it further. Excellent article , thanks and now we want far more! Put into FeedBurner likewise