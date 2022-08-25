Willo tackles marriage woes in Rairo Muwanano

BY AGATHA CHUMA

THE rate at which marriages are breaking down have inspired rising sungura musician Willard “Willo” Munemo to pen the single Rairo Muwanano that tackles marriage problems.

Willo, who frontlines Vakiridzo Express band, believes artists in their diverse genres have an important role to play in society.

He said his compositions were inspired by societal issues and experiences that people go through in their day-to-day lives.

“I have been observing what takes place in marriages and figured out that among the main causes of break-ups between couples is lack of counselling from elders,” he noted.

“These days you might find that women fail to respect their in-laws which in most cases results in conflicts. So, the track Rairo Muwanano to be dropped early next month encourages people to seek advice from their elders so as to avoid disagreements which might lead to separation.”

The former Mark Ngwazi backing vocalist and dancer, has so far released one album titled Chikumbiro with the title track and Ndezvemeso currently receiving airplay on local radio stations.

“I am happy with my eight-year journey in the music industry as I prepare for the second album titled Ndozvandiri. I have learnt a lot from the bands I have worked with before I formed Vakiridzo Express band,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“It was my days at Khiama Boys (led by Nicholas Zakaria) that I learnt everything looked for in music. At Njanja Express (led by Mark Ngwazi) I was a backing vocalist and dancer, and that is where I cultivated my skills to become a good musician and dancer. Today I am a better lead guitarist because of the lessons I learnt from these bands.”

Willo also indicated that instruments have been a major challenge, adding that he was using borrowed equipment.

“The journey of an up-and-coming artiste is not that easy as there are a lot of challenges faced to sustain the band. I pray for financial support from well-wishers so that I can be able to buy my own instruments, which makes it easy for rehearsals as studio fees are a challenge,” he added, promising more music visuals before year-end.