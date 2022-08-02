Six feared dead in Beitbridge horror crush

BY REX MPHISA

At least seven people, four of them members of the same family from Chinhoyi, are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck about 30 kilometres outside Beitbridge along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get information.

No details as to how the accident occurred have been obtained but a Beitbridge Department of Social Welfare official who was at the scene described the accident as “terrible”.

More to follow…